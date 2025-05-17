Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Owaisi Joins Operation Sindoor Delegation, Says “This Is Not About Party Affiliation”

Owaisi Joins Operation Sindoor Delegation, Says “This Is Not About Party Affiliation”

The Ministry of External Affairs has crafted a tight brief for these delegations: present India’s unwavering stance on terrorism, counter Pakistan’s disinformation campaigns, and remind the world that destabilisation in the fifth-largest economy will have global consequences.

Owaisi Joins Operation Sindoor Delegation, Says “This Is Not About Party Affiliation”

Owaisi Joins Operation Sindoor Delegation, Says “This Is Not About Party Affiliation”


In a rare show of political unity, a seven-member all-party delegation will soon jet off to key global capitals to deliver a stern message: India has zero tolerance for terrorism, and Operation Sindoor has only just begun. This diplomatic offensive follows India’s May 7 precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. The delegations aim to dismantle Pakistan’s global propaganda on Kashmir and highlight India’s national consensus against cross-border terrorism. Each group will visit strategic partner countries, including permanent members of the UN Security Council.

High-Profile Delegation Heads Named

Seven senior Members of Parliament will lead the diplomatic mission. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JDU’s Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde will head the delegations. These groups will engage not only with foreign governments but also with influential voices in global media, think tanks, and academic circles.

Baijayant Panda stated, “There is a need also to take our views across the world because of the propaganda that Pakistan indulges in and misrepresents the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.” He added, “Pakistan’s Army has been taught a lesson through Operation Sindoor and they have been made to pay a heavy price.”

India’s Message: No Room For Terrorism

The Ministry of External Affairs has crafted a tight brief for these delegations: present India’s unwavering stance on terrorism, counter Pakistan’s disinformation campaigns, and remind the world that destabilisation in the fifth-largest economy will have global consequences. Delegation members include political veterans, sitting MPs, and former diplomats—all tasked with one job: ensure India’s voice resounds louder than Pakistan’s echo chamber.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Owaisi: From Opposition Firebrand To National Envoy

In perhaps the most politically dramatic twist, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi confirmed his participation under Baijayant Panda’s leadership. “This is not about any party affiliation… This is an important task. I will try my best to fulfil this responsibility well,” Owaisi said. He vowed to highlight Pakistan’s role in terror attacks, adding, “We are representing the government of India and our country… We will present the Indian government’s vision to the best of our capability.” For a leader often critical of the establishment, Owaisi’s role now places him firmly in the cockpit of India’s diplomatic airstrike.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: “Jai Hind!”: Shashi Tharoor Accepts Government Invite To Lead Global Delegation

Filed under

Assauddin Owaisi

Flights resumed Saturday

Flights Resume at Rebel-Held Sanaa Airport Following Israeli Airstrikes
newsx

Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over ‘RCB Team Song’ During Training Session, Report Claims
Owaisi Joins Operation Si

Owaisi Joins Operation Sindoor Delegation, Says “This Is Not About Party Affiliation”
newsx

Delhi-NCR Hit By Severe Dust Storm: Orange Alert Issued Amidst Hazardous Conditions
cancer warnings alcohol

Alcoholic Beverage Industry To See 8-10% Revenue Growth in FY26: Crisil
rbi-cuts-repo-rate-093734

RBI May Transfer Record Rs 3 Lakh Crore Dividend To Government In FY26: Here’s Why
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Flights Resume at Rebel-Held Sanaa Airport Following Israeli Airstrikes

Flights Resume at Rebel-Held Sanaa Airport Following Israeli Airstrikes

Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over ‘RCB Team Song’ During Training Session, Report Claims

Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over ‘RCB Team Song’ During Training Session, Report Claims

Delhi-NCR Hit By Severe Dust Storm: Orange Alert Issued Amidst Hazardous Conditions

Delhi-NCR Hit By Severe Dust Storm: Orange Alert Issued Amidst Hazardous Conditions

Alcoholic Beverage Industry To See 8-10% Revenue Growth in FY26: Crisil

Alcoholic Beverage Industry To See 8-10% Revenue Growth in FY26: Crisil

RBI May Transfer Record Rs 3 Lakh Crore Dividend To Government In FY26: Here’s Why

RBI May Transfer Record Rs 3 Lakh Crore Dividend To Government In FY26: Here’s Why

Entertainment

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For India’

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes Red Carpet (Again!)

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs Sex-Trafficking Trial

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom