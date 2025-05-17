Owaisi Joins Operation Sindoor Delegation, Says “This Is Not About Party Affiliation”

In a rare show of political unity, a seven-member all-party delegation will soon jet off to key global capitals to deliver a stern message: India has zero tolerance for terrorism, and Operation Sindoor has only just begun. This diplomatic offensive follows India’s May 7 precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. The delegations aim to dismantle Pakistan’s global propaganda on Kashmir and highlight India’s national consensus against cross-border terrorism. Each group will visit strategic partner countries, including permanent members of the UN Security Council.

High-Profile Delegation Heads Named

Seven senior Members of Parliament will lead the diplomatic mission. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JDU’s Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde will head the delegations. These groups will engage not only with foreign governments but also with influential voices in global media, think tanks, and academic circles.

Baijayant Panda stated, “There is a need also to take our views across the world because of the propaganda that Pakistan indulges in and misrepresents the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.” He added, “Pakistan’s Army has been taught a lesson through Operation Sindoor and they have been made to pay a heavy price.”

India’s Message: No Room For Terrorism

The Ministry of External Affairs has crafted a tight brief for these delegations: present India’s unwavering stance on terrorism, counter Pakistan’s disinformation campaigns, and remind the world that destabilisation in the fifth-largest economy will have global consequences. Delegation members include political veterans, sitting MPs, and former diplomats—all tasked with one job: ensure India’s voice resounds louder than Pakistan’s echo chamber.

Owaisi: From Opposition Firebrand To National Envoy

In perhaps the most politically dramatic twist, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi confirmed his participation under Baijayant Panda’s leadership. “This is not about any party affiliation… This is an important task. I will try my best to fulfil this responsibility well,” Owaisi said. He vowed to highlight Pakistan’s role in terror attacks, adding, “We are representing the government of India and our country… We will present the Indian government’s vision to the best of our capability.” For a leader often critical of the establishment, Owaisi’s role now places him firmly in the cockpit of India’s diplomatic airstrike.

