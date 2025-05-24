Owaisi Seeks Bahrain’s Support To Reinstate Pakistan On FATF Grey List

Emphasising India’s internal unity on national security, Owaisi urged the Bahrain government to consider supporting India’s push to bring Pakistan back on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Addressing a gathering of prominent figures during his visit to Bahrain, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi made a strong pitch for international accountability on cross-border terrorism. Emphasising India’s internal unity on national security, Owaisi urged the Bahrain government to consider supporting India’s push to bring Pakistan back on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“There is unanimity in our country, irrespective of whatever political affiliations we belong to. We have our political differences, but when it comes to the integrity of our country, it is high time our neighbouring country understands,” Owaisi said, making a direct reference to Pakistan’s record on terror financing.

#WATCH | Manama, Bahrain: During an interaction with the prominent personalities, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, ” There is unanimity in our country, irrespective of whatever political affiliations we belong to. We have our political differences, but when it comes to the… pic.twitter.com/Uej2IuoFUK — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He further added, “I request and hope that the Bahrain government will help us in bringing Pakistan back to the grey list of FATF because this money has been used to support those terrorists.”

Owaisi’s remarks come amid rising concerns over the use of illicit financing networks in promoting extremist activities. His appeal reflects India’s broader diplomatic effort to mobilise regional partners in countering terrorism and ensuring accountability through global platforms like FATF.

Must Read: PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047