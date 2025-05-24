Home
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Owaisi Seeks Bahrain’s Support To Reinstate Pakistan On FATF Grey List

Emphasising India’s internal unity on national security, Owaisi urged the Bahrain government to consider supporting India’s push to bring Pakistan back on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Owaisi Seeks Bahrain’s Support To Reinstate Pakistan On FATF Grey List


Addressing a gathering of prominent figures during his visit to Bahrain, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi made a strong pitch for international accountability on cross-border terrorism. Emphasising India’s internal unity on national security, Owaisi urged the Bahrain government to consider supporting India’s push to bring Pakistan back on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“There is unanimity in our country, irrespective of whatever political affiliations we belong to. We have our political differences, but when it comes to the integrity of our country, it is high time our neighbouring country understands,” Owaisi said, making a direct reference to Pakistan’s record on terror financing.

He further added, “I request and hope that the Bahrain government will help us in bringing Pakistan back to the grey list of FATF because this money has been used to support those terrorists.”

Owaisi’s remarks come amid rising concerns over the use of illicit financing networks in promoting extremist activities. His appeal reflects India’s broader diplomatic effort to mobilise regional partners in countering terrorism and ensuring accountability through global platforms like FATF.

A digitally altered image

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth
Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions
Cities across the U.S. ar

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death
In a tragic road accident

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti
South Korean presidential

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline
Russia announced its troo

Russia Claims Capture of Three More Settlements in Eastern and Northern Ukraine
