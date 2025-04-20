Home
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Owaisi Slams BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Over Remarks Against Supreme Court, Warns Of Judicial Intimidation

The BJP issued a statement on Saturday distancing itself from Dubey and Sharma's remarks. The party stated it "completely rejects" the comments and advised both MPs to refrain from making such statements in the future.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday strongly criticised BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s recent remarks targeting the Supreme Court, alleging that BJP members are now threatening the judiciary with a religious war. Owaisi questioned the BJP’s understanding of constitutional law, particularly Article 142, which he said was framed by BR Ambedkar. He called the BJP “tubelights” and mocked their statements on the judiciary. Owaisi’s comments came after BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma made controversial remarks against the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India, accusing the apex court of overreach and inciting religious conflicts.

Dubey Accuses Supreme Court Of Overreach

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Supreme Court was inciting religious wars and questioned its authority. “The top court has only one aim: ‘Show me the face, and I will show you the law’. The Supreme Court is going beyond its limits. If one has to go to the Supreme Court for everything, then Parliament and State Assembly should be shut,” Dubey told ANI.

He criticised the judiciary’s handling of past issues such as the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Referring to Article 377, Dubey said, “There was an Article 377 in which homosexuality was a big crime… One fine morning, the Supreme Court said that we abolish this case.”

Dubey Questions Court’s Role In Religious Disputes

Dubey further questioned the Supreme Court’s stance on religious matters like the Ram Mandir, Krishna Janmabhoomi, and Gyanvapi issues. “When the Ram Mandir, Krishna Janmabhoomi, or Gyanvapi issue arises, you (SC) say, ‘Show us the paper’. Mughals ke aane ke baad jo Masjid banne hai unke liye keh raho ho paper kaha se dikhao,” he added.

He accused the judiciary of seeking to create “anarchy” and overstepping constitutional boundaries by directing the President and Governors.

Sharma Declares The President as Supreme

Echoing Dubey, BJP leader Dinesh Sharma said, “No one can challenge the President, as the President is supreme.” He stated that the Constitution clearly defined the powers of the Legislature and Judiciary and asserted that no one could direct the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha.

BJP Distances Itself from MPs’ Comments

(With Inputs From ANI)

