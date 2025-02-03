Owaisi Slams Waqf Amendment Bill, Warns Of Social Unrest

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he argued that the proposed amendments violate constitutional provisions and accused the government of attempting to roll back progress.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday cautioned the central government against introducing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in its present form, warning that it could lead to social instability in the country.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi asserted that the proposed amendments to the Waqf law violate Articles 14, 25, and 26 of the Constitution and have been widely rejected by the Muslim community.

Owaisi’s Objections To the Bill

“I am cautioning and warning this government—if you bring and make a Waqf law in its present form, which will be a violation of Article 25, 26, and 14, it will lead to social instability in this country. It has been rejected by the entire Muslim community. No Waqf property will be left, nothing will be left,” he stated.

Accusations Against The Government

Highlighting the potential consequences of the bill, the AIMIM chief accused the government of trying to take India back to the 1980s and early 1990s instead of working towards ‘Viksit Bharat.’ “You want to make India ‘Viksit Bharat’, we want ‘Viksit Bharat’. You want to take this country back to the ’80s and early ’90s, it will be your responsibility,” he added.

Stance On Waqf Properties

Owaisi further emphasized his strong stance on Waqf properties, stating, “As a proud Indian Muslim, I will not lose an inch of my Masjid…I will not lose an inch of my Dargah. I will not allow that. We will no more come and give a diplomatic talk over here. This is the House where I have to stand and speak honestly. My community—we are proud Indians. It is my property, not given by anyone. You cannot snatch it away from me. Waqf is a form of worship for me.”

Meanwhile, opposition MPs Kalyan Banerjee (Lok Sabha) and Md. Nadimul Haque (Rajya Sabha) also raised concerns over the handling of dissenting opinions in the legislative process. The two lawmakers strongly protested the removal of key portions from their dissent notes submitted to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the MPs accused the JPC Chairman of arbitrarily deleting their objections without prior notice or explanation.

