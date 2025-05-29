Owaisi Urges Saudi Arabia To Re-List Pakistan In FATF Grey List Over Terror Financing

Owaisi pointed out the ineffective use of financial aid received by Pakistan from Saudi Arabia. “We told them that Saudi Arabia gave Pakistan 2 billion USD in aid last year. In 2024, they gave them a loan of 3 billion USD. Pakistan’s economy is not stabilising,” He said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, part of an all-party Indian delegation, urged Saudi Arabia to push for Pakistan’s re-entry into the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List. He raised concerns about Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism and its impact on Indian citizens. “Pakistan should be brought back to the FATF Grey List,” Owaisi said in Riyadh on Thursday. He also noted that Saudi Arabia had supported India in 2018 on this issue and called for similar action again to stop Pakistan from financing terrorism.

Delegation Highlights Terror Threat from Pakistan

Owaisi stated that the delegation informed Saudi officials and the Indian diaspora about Pakistan’s false propaganda and its role in promoting terrorism in India. “Whoever the delegation met, we told them how Pakistan is propagating terrorism and how Indian citizens are targeted,” he said. Owaisi met Abdullah ibn Muhammad, head of Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council, and Adel al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. The delegation reiterated India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and emphasized that previous talks with Pakistan, post-26/11 and Pathankot, failed to yield results. Owaisi also refuted Pakistan’s narrative of representing all Muslims. “We told them about Pakistan’s propaganda – that around 14.5 crore Muslims live in India. And what they (Pakistan) say is absolutely wrong,” he said. He highlighted India’s deep-rooted Islamic heritage and the contribution of Indian ulemas. Owaisi asserted that the scholarly presence and freedom Indian Muslims enjoy counter any false claims made by Pakistan about religious marginalization or persecution within India.

India Criticizes Pakistan’s Economic Mismanagement

Owaisi pointed out the ineffective use of financial aid received by Pakistan from Saudi Arabia. “We told them that Saudi Arabia gave Pakistan 2 billion USD in aid last year. In 2024, they gave them a loan of 3 billion USD. Pakistan’s economy is not stabilising,” he said. He highlighted Pakistan’s higher defense spending—2.6% of GDP compared to India’s 1.9%—and stressed that funds are not being directed toward public welfare. The delegation also discussed the recent Pahalgam terror attack and India’s response to such incidents.

