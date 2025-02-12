Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Padma Shri Award Mix-Up: Orissa HC To Hear Case Of Two People With Identical Names On Feb 24

As the Orissa High Court prepares to hear both claimants' cases, the confusion surrounding the 2023 Padma Shri award may prompt a reevaluation of the award's selection and verification procedures. The outcome of this case could have wider implications for how prestigious honors are conferred in the future.

Padma Shri Award Mix-Up: Orissa HC To Hear Case Of Two People With Identical Names On Feb 24

two people with the same name claimed to have received the Padma Shri


In an unusual case, two individuals with the same name have both laid claim to the prestigious Padma Shri award for 2023. The Orissa High Court has intervened and scheduled a hearing on February 24 to resolve the matter. The case centers around Shri Antaryami Mishra, a name that appears on the Padma Shri award list for his contributions to literature and education.

The Two Claimants: Journalist vs. Doctor

The Padma Shri award list for 2023 featured Shri Antaryami Mishra from Odisha in 56th place, recognized for his work in literature and education. However, there is confusion as two individuals with the exact same name are claiming the honor.

  1. The Journalist’s Claim: One Antaryami Mishra, a journalist, traveled to New Delhi and received the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu.

  2. The Doctor’s Claim: The second Antaryami Mishra, a doctor, approached the court, claiming that the journalist had impersonated him to collect the award. According to the doctor, his extensive literary work, including 29 books written in Odia and other Indian languages, was the reason he should have been awarded the Padma Shri, not the journalist, who he claims has not authored any books.

Court Hearing: Verifying the Claims

During a hearing on February 12, Justice SK Panigrahi acknowledged that despite the government’s stringent verification process, the mix-up happened due to the identical names of the two claimants. This has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the selection and verification procedures for such prestigious awards.

The court has now instructed both claimants to appear before it on February 24, bringing with them proof of their work, including books and other supporting evidence to substantiate their claims.

Notices have also been sent to the Union of India and other relevant parties involved in the award process.

Implications: A Concern for Award Selection Process

This case highlights potential flaws in the verification system for awarding India’s highest civilian honors. With two individuals claiming the same award, the incident has cast doubt on the accuracy of the process, prompting legal scrutiny.

Awaiting Resolution

As the Orissa High Court prepares to hear both claimants’ cases, the confusion surrounding the 2023 Padma Shri award may prompt a reevaluation of the award’s selection and verification procedures. The outcome of this case could have wider implications for how prestigious honors are conferred in the future.

Filed under

Padma Shri Row

