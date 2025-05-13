Padma Shri Awardee And Former ICAR Chief Dr Subbanna Ayyappan Found Dead In Mysterious Circumstances

Padma Shri awardee and ex-ICAR chief Dr Subbanna Ayyappan was found dead in the Cauvery River. A case has been filed and a police probe is ongoing into the mysterious death.

Dr Subbanna Ayyappan, the former Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and one of the key figures behind India’s Blue Revolution, was found dead in the Cauvery River under mysterious conditions. He was 68.

Police confirmed on Saturday, May 10, that a body discovered near Sai Ashram in Srirangapatna was identified as Dr Ayyappan, who had been missing since May 7. His scooter was found abandoned on the riverbank, adding to the mystery surrounding his death.

The Srirangapatna police have registered a case and begun a detailed investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to his tragic death.

Dr Ayyappan was residing in Mysuru with his wife at the time of his disappearance. He was last seen three days before the body was found. Authorities were alerted when a body was spotted floating in the river, and identification confirmed it was the missing scientist on Sunday evening.

A Life Dedicated to India’s Agricultural and Aquatic Growth

Born on December 10, 1955, in Yelandur, Chamarajanagar district, Karnataka, Dr Ayyappan had a remarkable journey in India’s scientific landscape. He earned his Bachelor of Fisheries Science in 1975 and Master of Fisheries Science in 1977 from Mangaluru. Later, he completed his PhD in 1998 from the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru.

Known as the architect of India’s Blue Revolution, Dr Ayyappan introduced new aquaculture methods that improved fish farming practices across the country. His work significantly uplifted the rural economy, especially in coastal and inland farming areas, and contributed immensely to national food security.

In 2022, the Government of India honoured him with the prestigious Padma Shri award for his outstanding contributions to science and public service.

Trailblazer in Agricultural Research and Education

Dr Ayyappan’s leadership in Indian aquaculture and agriculture spanned several key positions. He served as Director of both the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) in Bhubaneswar and the Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE) in Mumbai.

He was the founding Chief Executive of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) in Hyderabad. Later, he became Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and also served as Vice-Chancellor of the Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Imphal.

In his later years, he chaired the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), further contributing to national scientific standards.

A Legacy Remembered

Dr Subbanna Ayyappan is survived by his wife and two daughters. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the scientific and agricultural communities.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances behind his death. The academic and farming worlds mourn the loss of a man whose work had far-reaching impacts on India’s agricultural sustainability.

