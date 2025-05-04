Padma Shri Awardee Swami Sivananda Dies In Varanasi At 128; Leaders Pay Tribute

Swami Sivananda Saraswati, one of India’s oldest and most respected yoga gurus, passed away on Sunday in Varanasi. He was 128 years old. His death marks the end of an extraordinary life dedicated to yoga, selfless service, and spiritual discipline.

Swami Sivananda Saraswati, one of India’s oldest and most respected yoga gurus, passed away on Sunday in Varanasi. He was 128 years old. His death marks the end of an extraordinary life dedicated to yoga, selfless service, and spiritual discipline.

Known for his quiet presence and humble lifestyle, Swami Sivananda inspired people across generations. Over the years, his calm nature and deep commitment to helping others earned him national honours and the love of countless followers.

Born in British India, Orphaned at Six

Swami Sivananda was born on August 8, 1897, in Sylhet district—part of British India at the time, now in Bangladesh. Life took a tough turn early on, as he lost both his parents by the age of six.

After completing the final rituals for his parents, he was taken in by Guru Omkaranand Goswami at an ashram in Nabadwip, West Bengal. Though he never went to a regular school, his Guru taught him everything—from spiritual knowledge to the principles of yoga and practical living. That training stayed with him forever.

Swamiji didn’t just practice yoga—he lived its values. He spent years helping those in need, especially people affected by leprosy. He is said to have personally visited and served 400 to 600 people living in poverty and illness, offering them comfort, care, and kindness.

He never asked for much. His lifestyle was simple, his meals were light, and his focus stayed firmly on yoga, meditation, and service to others.

Recognised Nationwide for His Work

In 2019, Swami Sivananda was honoured with the Yoga Ratna Award in Bengaluru. Just a few years later, in 2022, President Ram Nath Kovind presented him with the Padma Shri, one of India’s most prestigious civilian awards.

People still remember how he walked barefoot to receive the award, wearing only a plain white dhoti, and bowed down on the red carpet. That moment moved many and showed the country what real humility looks like.

100 Years at the Kumbh Mela

Swami Sivananda didn’t just show up for big events—he became a part of them. Reports say he attended the Maha Kumbh Mela for over 100 years. Year after year, through every generation, his presence was a spiritual anchor at the massive religious gathering.

Even at his age, he stayed active. He continued to practice yoga and inspire others with his peaceful energy and strong spirit.

Leaders Pay Tribute

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among those who paid tribute to the yoga master. In a message on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

“The demise of Kashi’s renowned yoga guru ‘Padma Shri’ Swami Shivanand ji, who made an unparalleled contribution in the field of ‘Yoga’, is extremely sad. Humble tribute to him! Your spiritual practice and life of yoga are a great inspiration for the entire society. You dedicated your entire life to the expansion of yoga. I pray to Baba Vishwanath to grant salvation to the departed soul and give strength to his bereaved followers to bear this immense sorrow.”