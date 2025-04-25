Padma Vibhushan Awardee And Former ISRO Chairman Dr. K Kasturirangan Passes Away At 84

Beyond space science, Kasturirangan played a pivotal role in shaping India’s education policy. He was the Chairman of the drafting committee of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, often hailed as a transformative vision for the country’s education landscape.

Renowned space scientist and former ISRO Chairman Dr. Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan passed away at the age of 84 at his residence in Bengaluru on Friday morning. According to officials from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), he had been unwell for some time and breathed his last at 10:43 am.

His mortal remains will be kept at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 27, between 10 am and noon for the public to pay their last respects.

Contributions

Dr. Kasturirangan was one of the most influential figures in India’s space and education sectors. As the former Chairman of ISRO, he led the organisation and India’s space programme from 1994 to 2003, overseeing significant milestones such as the development of the PSLV and GSLV launch vehicles and the INSAT and IRS satellite series. He also served as the Director of the ISRO Satellite Centre, where he contributed to the creation of Bhaskara I and II, India’s first Earth observation satellites.

An accomplished astrophysicist, Dr. Kasturirangan specialized in high-energy X-ray and gamma ray astronomy, making notable contributions to the study of cosmic X-ray sources and celestial gamma rays, as well as their impact on Earth’s atmosphere.

Beyond space science, Kasturirangan played a pivotal role in shaping India’s education policy. He was the Chairman of the drafting committee of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, often hailed as a transformative vision for the country’s education landscape. He also served as the Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission, and a Member of the Planning Commission of India. From 2003 to 2009, he was a nominated Member of the Rajya Sabha.

Throughout his illustrious career, he was honored with several prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, for his outstanding contributions to science, education, and public service.

