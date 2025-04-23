Home
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Pahalgam Attack Death Toll: 25 Indians, 1 Nepali Citizen Lose Lives In Terror Incident

In a tragic turn of events, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

In a tragic turn of events, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. The incident, which took place on April 22, 2025, has sent shockwaves across the country and sparked strong reactions from the Indian government.

High-Level CCS Meeting Convenes Post-Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on Wednesday, which lasted over two hours. During the meeting, top officials assessed the full scope of the attack and strategized India’s response.

Addressing a special press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the CCS unanimously condemned the terrorist act and offered condolences to the victims’ families.

“The CCS was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. A number of others sustained injuries,” Misri said.

He noted that several countries extended their support and solidarity with India, denouncing the attack in clear terms.

“Strong expressions of support and solidarity have been received from many Governments around the world, which have unequivocally condemned this terror attack,” he added.

Ties to Cross-Border Terrorism Highlighted

The CCS briefing pointed to cross-border connections behind the attack. Officials noted that this assault came on the heels of peaceful elections in the Union Territory and consistent economic progress in the region.

In light of the attack, the committee took a firm stand against Pakistan, outlining decisive countermeasures aimed at signaling zero tolerance for terrorism.

“The CCS recorded its appreciation for such sentiments, which reflect zero tolerance for terrorism,” Misri said.

India Announces Diplomatic and Strategic Retaliation

Among the measures, India has decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with immediate effect. The integrated checkpost at Attari will also be shut down without delay.

Foreign Secretary Misri detailed the steps being implemented to scale back diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

“Recognising the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon the following measures – The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. 2) The integrated checkpost Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025,” he said.

India will also limit the number of personnel at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi. Key military and defense advisors have been asked to leave the country within a week.

“Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme. Any SPES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SPES visa has 48 hours to leave India. The Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata. They have a week to leave India,” Misri added.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: What Is The Indus Waters Treaty? Understanding India’s Suspension After Pahalgam Attack

 

‘Attack Came After Peaceful Elections, Development In J&K’: MEA On Pahalgam Terror Attack
Pahalgam Attack Death Toll: 25 Indians, 1 Nepali Citizen Lose Lives In Terror Incident
Pakistan’s Punjab Government Warns India, If Plans To Retaliate, Says ‘India Has Always Displayed Cowardice’
What Is The Indus Waters Treaty? Understanding India’s Suspension After Pahalgam Attack
From Indus Water Treaty Suspension To Last 48 Hours: CCS Convenes Post-Pahalgam Attack, Watch
Is India Splitting Apart Beneath The Himalayas? Shocking Study Reveals Tectonic Twist
