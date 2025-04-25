Home
Friday, April 25, 2025
  Pahalgam Attack: Gunbattle In Bandipora Leaves Two Injured; Army Chief Visits Srinagar To Oversee Counter-Terror Measures

Pahalgam Attack: Gunbattle In Bandipora Leaves Two Injured; Army Chief Visits Srinagar To Oversee Counter-Terror Measures

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Srinagar on Friday to assess the security situation following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. That attack claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen, and injured several others.

Security forces engaged terrorists in a fierce gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district early Friday morning, leaving two personnel injured. Acting on specific intelligence, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint search operation in the Kulnar Ajas area. As the team approached the suspected hideout, terrorists opened fire, triggering an encounter. The Chinar Corps confirmed the incident, stating on X, “On 25 Apr 2025, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Search Operation was launched… Contact was established, and a firefight ensued.” Authorities continue to monitor the situation.

Terror Operation Ongoing, Reinforcements Deployed

Security teams intensified the search following the initial firefight. Reinforcements reached the site quickly, and combing operations continued through the morning. Officials said the injured personnel were immediately evacuated to a military hospital and are receiving medical care. Forces cordoned off the area and used drones and sniffer dogs to track possible terrorist movement. The number of terrorists remains unclear, but initial reports suggest a small, armed group. Local residents stayed indoors as security forces carried out area domination. Authorities have not confirmed any terrorist casualties yet, and further details are awaited as the operation progresses.

Army Jawan Martyred In Udhampur Encounter

On Thursday, security forces launched another counter-terror operation in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district. The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police moved in after intelligence reports flagged terrorist movement. Officials reported that contact was established quickly, leading to heavy crossfire. One Army jawan sustained serious injuries during the early stages of the firefight and later succumbed. Security forces launched a full sweep of the area following the loss. The Army continues to maintain pressure on suspected terrorist routes across the region, as multiple zones remain on alert in the wake of recent attacks.

Army Chief Reaches Srinagar Amid Heightened Tensions

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Srinagar on Friday to assess the security situation following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. That attack claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen, and injured several others. In response, the Centre announced several diplomatic steps: suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, closing the Attari Integrated Check Post, and ordering diplomatic staff reductions in both nations’ High Commissions. General Dwivedi will meet senior Army commanders and other security officials during his visit to review ongoing operations and ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

(With Inputs From ANI)

