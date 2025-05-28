‘Pahalgam Attack Has Hurt Every Indian’: Indian Delegation Hails Operation Sindoor In Africa

An Indian parliamentary delegation visiting South Africa has spoken out strongly against terrorism in the wake of the recent deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

An Indian parliamentary delegation visiting South Africa has spoken out strongly against terrorism in the wake of the recent Pahalgam attack.

An Indian parliamentary delegation visiting South Africa has spoken out strongly against terrorism in the wake of the recent deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The all-party group, led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, met with members of the Indian community in Johannesburg on May 27 and delivered a united message: India wants peace, but not at the cost of innocent lives.

“Pahalgam Attack Has Hurt Every Indian”: Supriya Sule

While addressing the community gathering, Supriya Sule said the terror attack in Pahalgam had left a deep impact not just in India, but among Indians around the world.

“This incident has shaken every Indian everywhere in the world. I am happy South Africa has stood by India,” she said.

Ms. Sule recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached out to neighbouring countries in 2014 by inviting their leaders to his swearing-in ceremony, hoping to build peace in the subcontinent. But the recent attack, she said, has shown that India’s peaceful efforts have not been respected.

“When PM Modi took oath in 2014, he invited every neighbour to his oath ceremony to send a message that we wanted the subcontinent to be peaceful and happy and to grow together. But, unfortunately, with the Pahalgam incident, it has not happened,” she added.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Response to Terror

Sule also spoke about Operation Sindoor – India’s counterterrorism operation launched after the Pahalgam killings – and explained that Prime Minister Modi wants the world to understand India’s stand against terrorism.

“It was PM Modi’s wish that Operation Sindoor shouldn’t be limited only to India and Pakistan… Pahalgam is the most traumatic and painful experience that we all have been through… A lot of innocent people’s lives have been destroyed. It was an attack on India’s soul. Hence, the truth must be told to the world that we won’t tolerate terrorism. India is a country that has never initiated a war ever; we stand by that. We want peace, but not at the cost of losing our hardworking, innocent souls…” she said.

Anurag Thakur Slams Pakistan’s Silence

BJP MP Anurag Thakur, also part of the delegation, strongly criticised Pakistan for not acting after the Pahalgam attack. He said India’s armed forces responded by hitting back at nine terror sites in retaliation.

“When Pakistan didn’t act for 15 days after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, our armed forces did something tremendous. Nine terror sites were attacked, and even they (terrorists) said that – 10 from the family have gone; it would have been better if I had gone too…” he said.

Thakur also pointed out Pakistan’s long-standing support for terrorism. “Pakistan is the only country in the world, with 52 entities and individuals named in the UNSC list, which are affiliated with terrorism; all have links with Pakistan,” he added.

He described the Pahalgam attack in chilling detail, highlighting the religious targeting and brutality of the incident.

“In Pahalgam, people were selected based on religion, and then killed in front of their kids and wives. TRF took responsibility for the attack. Pakistan is the country that spreads terrorism in India and the entire world…” Thakur said.

“Terrorism Is Pure Evil”: Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari echoed similar sentiments and called terrorism “pure evil.” He stressed that India is actively working to build international pressure against countries that use terrorism as part of their state policy.

“Terrorism has no religion, terrorism has no other manifestation. Terrorism is a pure evil which has to be exorcised from the body politic of this globe,” Tewari said.

Referring to the Pahalgam massacre, he said, “After this horrific attack in Pahalgam, where 26 of our citizens were executed in cold blood, we are reaching out to the global community to create a global consensus against those nations which use terror as an instrument of state policy.”

Tewari also underlined India’s deep-rooted desire for peace, despite decades of provocations.

“India has always believed in a peaceful neighbourhood. We continue to believe in a peaceful neighbourhood, but we will not and cannot tolerate terrorism, which is being sponsored by Pakistan now going back 45 years,” he said.

Strong Message from South Africa Visit

The Indian delegation, which includes MPs from multiple political parties and senior diplomats, began its South Africa outreach on May 27 in Johannesburg. Their goal was to connect with the Indian diaspora and share India’s message of zero tolerance toward terrorism.

In a statement released after the event, the delegation said that India’s response to the Pahalgam attack – Operation Sindoor – was carefully planned to be “calibrated, targeted, and proportionate.” They said this reflected India’s commitment to taking firm action against terrorism while avoiding unnecessary escalation.

The MPs also called for a global effort to stop distinguishing between different types of terrorists and to dismantle the infrastructure of cross-border terror that has been operating for decades, especially against India.

Who’s in the Delegation?

The all-party team includes:

Supriya Sule (NCP-SCP)

Anurag Thakur (BJP)

Manish Tewari (Congress)

Rajiv Pratap Rudy

Vikramjeet Singh Sahney

Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu

Anand Sharma , former Minister of Commerce & Industry

V. Muraleedharan , former Minister of State for External Affairs

Syed Akbaruddin, former Permanent Representative of India to the UN

The delegation is scheduled to visit Cape Town on Wednesday, where they will hold discussions in the South African Parliament and meet with various government officials.