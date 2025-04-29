Pahalgam Attack: India Slams Down On Pakistan’s Cyber Tricks And LoC Tantrums Amid Ongoing Border Tensions

Post the brutal April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead, India has intensified both ground and cyber operations. Security forces remain on high alert, and cyber teams are actively watching for more nonsense from Pakistan’s hacker circus.

Another day, another flop show by cyber operatives of Pakistan. Indian cybersecurity systems just handed a digital defeat to a group calling itself “IOK Hacker”—a desperate squad from across the border trying to infiltrate soft Indian targets. And guess what? Not only were their attempts detected in real time, they were also shut down before they could even blink twice.

Four attacks, Zero penetration. India’s digital defences are not just secure—they’re watching, waiting, and ready.

Double Trouble, Zero Success: Pakistan’s Failed Cyber And Border Offensive

Frustrated at daily ceasefire violations going nowhere, Pakistan turned to keyboards and code. They launched cyber attacks on sites like Army Public School Srinagar, APS Ranikhet, Army Welfare Housing Organisation, and the Indian Air Force Placement Organisation.

Spoiler alert: They Failed Every Single Time.

APS Srinagar even faced a DDoS attack. But before any data was stolen or damage done, India’s cyber sentries traced the origin—straight to Pakistan—and shut it all down. Mission-critical networks? Unbreachable. Classified data? Untouched. Nice try though.

Ceasefire Violations? India Replies With Lead, Not Letters

While the hackers were being swatted online, their army buddies were busy violating the ceasefire on the LoC—again. On April 28–29, Pakistan opened unprovoked fire in Kupwara, Baramulla, and Akhnoor. Indian troops responded—swiftly and strongly. This was the fifth day in a row of Pakistan’s tantrums across the LoC, and India’s fifth day of reminding them why that’s a bad idea.

Kashmir On High Alert, Hackers On The Run

Post the brutal April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead, India has intensified both ground and cyber operations. Security forces remain on high alert, and cyber teams are actively watching for more nonsense from Pakistan’s hacker circus.

So, here’s the message from India’s armed forces—whether it’s border bullets or digital data, we see you, we stop you, and we shut you down.

(With Inputs From ANI)

