Friday, April 25, 2025
  Pahalgam Attack: India Unites And Lights Candles, Raises Voices After The Devastating Terror Attack In Kashmir

Pahalgam Attack: India Unites And Lights Candles, Raises Voices After The Devastating Terror Attack In Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a meeting at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, bringing together regional leaders to discuss the April 22 attack.

Pahalgam Attack: India Unites And Lights Candles, Raises Voices After The Devastating Terror Attack In Kashmir


India witnessed protests, candlelight marches, and political unity on Thursday following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali national. From student-led marches in the Valley to political gatherings in Parliament, the country voiced collective outrage. Citizens, students, and political groups held demonstrations in several cities, condemning the attack and demanding action. At the Government Degree College for Women in Anantnag, students marched through the streets. One student said, “We strongly condemn this terrible act… this doesn’t represent Kashmir. This doesn’t represent us.”

Cities Unite in Protest, From Anantnag to Ayodhya

In Chandigarh, people gathered with placards demanding justice. Ayodhya saw residents hold a candlelight march in honour of the victims. In Delhi, traders from Khan Market joined the nationwide expression of grief, lighting candles and calling for unity against terror. Bhubaneswar saw BJP Yuva Morcha lead a protest march condemning the killings, while in Bhopal, BJP workers and leaders held a large candlelight gathering.

Political Voices Echo Resolve

BJP MP and Madhya Pradesh party president VD Sharma said, “Today the whole of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and the country have come out on the streets against terrorism… Not a single terrorist will be spared.” State minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang added, “The citizens of Bhopal have come out on the streets with the message that Pakistan’s disgusting act will no longer be tolerated… We are all with the army, and today we have come out to demonstrate it.”

Parliament Shows Rare Unity

At an all-party meeting, leaders from across the political spectrum expressed support for any government action. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Cabinet Committee on Security decisions were shared, and Intelligence Bureau and Home Ministry officials briefed members on “how the terror incident happened and how lapse occurred.”

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda attended the meeting. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and leaders from DMK, AAP, TMC, NCP, RJD, YSRC, AIMIM, and others were also present.

J&K Leadership Responds

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a meeting at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, bringing together regional leaders to discuss the April 22 attack. The attack, which took place in Baisaran meadow, is one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

(With Inputs From ANI)

