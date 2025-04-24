MEA spokesperson said PM Modi shared the barbaric nature of the terrorist attack and reiterated India's firm resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, during which Israel strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out on Indian soil and expressed solidarity with India.

Sharing details of the interaction between the two leaders, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said PM Modi shared the barbaric nature of the terrorist attack and reiterated India’s firm resolve to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice.

“PM @netanyahu of Israel called PM @narendramodi and strongly condemned the terror attack on Indian soil. He expressed solidarity with the people of India, and the families of the victims. PM Modi shared the barbaric nature of the cross-border terrorist attack and reiterated India’s firm resolve to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice”, the MEA said in a post on X.

On Wednesday, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, while speaking to ANI, condemned in the strongest words the dastardly terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday. He assured India of continued cooperation in areas such as technology, methodology and intelligence in the fight against terrorism.

The conversation between PM Modi and Israeli PM Netanyahu comes amid a wave of international condemnation of the attack.

Condolences have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of the attack, which took place on Tuesday in the Baisaran meadow of Anantnag district, claiming lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen and injuring several others.

The incident is being viewed as one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar received a call from French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, during which the French leadership expressed solidarity with the people of India.

Canadian Senator Leo Housakos, representing Quebec and former Speaker of the Senate of Canada, called the attack a “barbaric assault on faith and humanity” and urged swift justice. “The massacre of Hindu tourists in India is not just terrorism – it’s a barbaric assault on faith and humanity. The perpetrators must face swift and uncompromising justice. The world must not stay silent,” Housakos posted.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney echoed the sentiment, calling the attack “a senseless and shocking act of violence” and adding, “Canada strongly condemns this terrorist attack. We offer our condolences to the victims and their families.”

In response to the attack, India convened a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by PM Modi, during which the government resolved to hold the perpetrators and their sponsors accountable and announced several retaliatory measures, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, cancelling Pakistani SAARC visa exemptions, and reducing diplomatic staff in both countries’ missions.

