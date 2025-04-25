Home
Friday, April 25, 2025
Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Admits Support To Terror Groups, Says Did ‘Dirty Work’ For West, Warns Of War With India

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, India took multiple diplomatic steps in response. India closed the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari and suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals.

Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan's Defence Minister Admits Support To Terror Groups, Says Did 'Dirty Work' For West, Warns Of War With India

Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Admits Support To Terror Groups, Says Did 'Dirty Work' For West, Warns of War with India


Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitted in a recent interview that Pakistan funded and backed terrorist organisations for decades. In a viral video clip, Asif responded to Sky News journalist Yalda Hakim, who questioned him about Pakistan’s history with terror groups. “We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about 3 decades… and the West, including Britain… That was a mistake, and we suffered for that, and that is why you are saying this to me,” Asif said. He also warned of an “all-out war” with India during the same conversation.

Pakistan’s Admission Captured On Video

Sky News presenter Yalda Hakim directly asked Khawaja Asif, “But you do admit, you do admit, sir, that Pakistan has had a long history of backing and supporting and training and funding these terrorist organisations?” Asif replied, “We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about 3 decades… and the West, including Britain… That was a mistake, and we suffered for that, and that is why you are saying this to me. If we had not joined the war against the Soviet Union and later on the war after 9/11, Pakistan’s track record was unimpeachable.”

India Responds With Diplomatic Measures

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, India took multiple diplomatic steps in response. India closed the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari and suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals. Authorities gave Pakistani nationals 40 hours to return to their country and reduced the number of officers in the High Commissions of both countries.

Cross-Border Links And High-Level Meetings

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the cross-border linkages of the Pahalgam terror attack. He noted that the attack occurred after the peaceful conduct of elections in the Union Territory and during a period of economic growth and development.

Prime Minister Vows Strong Action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the nation of decisive action. “The terrorists responsible for this attack, along with those who conspired it, will face punishment beyond their imagination,” he said. He added, “The time has come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism,” and asserted that “the willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of the perpetrators of terror.”

Also Read: Pakistani citizens living In India Have Started Making Their Way Back Home Through The Wagah-Attari Border In Amritsar.

