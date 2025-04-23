Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pahalgam Attack Probe Reveals Chilling Details: Terrorists Recorded Assault To Target Baisaran

Pahalgam Attack Probe Reveals Chilling Details: Terrorists Recorded Assault To Target Baisaran

In a deeply disturbing turn, investigators have found that the terrorists who unleashed terror in Pahalgam were wearing helmet-mounted cameras, recording the massacre as it unfolded.

Pahalgam Attack Probe Reveals Chilling Details: Terrorists Recorded Assault To Target Baisaran

Former RAW officer NK Sood has come out with a scathing assessment of Pahalgam Terror Attack, holding the Pakistan Army directly responsible.


In a deeply disturbing turn, investigators have found that the terrorists who unleashed terror in Pahalgam were wearing helmet-mounted cameras, recording the massacre as it unfolded.

The assault occurred at the scenic Baisaran valley on Tuesday morning, where tourists had gathered. In a calculated ambush, gunmen opened fire, killing at least 26 people. The Resistance Front, a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba group, has claimed responsibility.

A Deliberate Strategy to Maximize Bloodshed

Early findings from the probe reveal the attackers acted with chilling precision. They rounded up the tourists, separating men and women before verifying their identities.

Some were gunned down from a distance, using sniper-like tactics. Others bled to death due to delayed medical assistance. Officials say the remote location was chosen intentionally to hinder quick rescue operations and increase casualties.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Investigators believe that the assailants wanted to document the attack, possibly to use the footage for propaganda. The entire sequence was filmed with their helmet cams, adding a disturbing layer to their brutality.

Clues From the Forest and the Sky

Two suspects were identified through video grabs. Authorities suspect both individuals are from Kashmir and had crossed into Pakistan earlier for terror training.

To flush out any remaining militants hiding in the dense Baisaran jungles, foliage-penetrating radars were deployed. Aerial surveillance was also launched by a joint team from the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF.

Search teams have been combing through the region, working tirelessly to trace the perpetrators.

Top-Level Response and Security Measures

Reacting swiftly to the crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to India.

He immediately held a high-level meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, and senior officials to assess the situation.

He stated, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice and will not be spared.”

Security forces have ramped up their efforts on the ground. In an overnight statement, the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps confirmed, “The search operation is currently in progress, with all efforts focused on bringing the attackers to justice.”

ALSO READ: Pahalgam Terror Attack: 3,337 People Evacuated From Srinagar In 6 Hours, Says Aviation Minister

 

Filed under

ajit doval Pahalgam Terror Attack terrorists

newsx

Heartbreaking To See Exodus Of Guests’: Omar Abdullah On Kashmir Tourism Slump After Pahalgam Attack
India mulls strong retali

Pahalgam Terror Attack: How Can India Make Pakistan Pay? Experts Say It’s ‘Time to Break...
newsx

‘Hindus Should Unite Against Pakistan’, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Pahalgam Terror Attack
Major General (Retd.) JK

‘Pakistan Is Directly Involved’: Maj. Gen. (Retd.) JK Bansal on Pahalgam Terror Strike | NewsX...
newsx

US VP JD Vance Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Calls It ‘Terrible Act Of Terror’
Major General (Retd.) Dhr

‘An Attack On Sanatan’: Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Dhruv Katoch on the Pahalgam Terror Attack |...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Heartbreaking To See Exodus Of Guests’: Omar Abdullah On Kashmir Tourism Slump After Pahalgam Attack

Heartbreaking To See Exodus Of Guests’: Omar Abdullah On Kashmir Tourism Slump After Pahalgam Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: How Can India Make Pakistan Pay? Experts Say It’s ‘Time to Break Pakistan’s Will’ | NewsX Exclusive

Pahalgam Terror Attack: How Can India Make Pakistan Pay? Experts Say It’s ‘Time to Break...

‘Hindus Should Unite Against Pakistan’, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Hindus Should Unite Against Pakistan’, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Pakistan Is Directly Involved’: Maj. Gen. (Retd.) JK Bansal on Pahalgam Terror Strike | NewsX Exclusive

‘Pakistan Is Directly Involved’: Maj. Gen. (Retd.) JK Bansal on Pahalgam Terror Strike | NewsX...

US VP JD Vance Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Calls It ‘Terrible Act Of Terror’

US VP JD Vance Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Calls It ‘Terrible Act Of Terror’

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Words Fail To Express Sadness And Anger’

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Words Fail To Express Sadness And Anger’

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A Compromising Position

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Meerut

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking Claim Amid His Mental Health Rumours

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him Make Independent Decisions

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After