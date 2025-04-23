Pahalgam Attack Probe Reveals Chilling Details: Terrorists Recorded Assault To Target Baisaran

In a deeply disturbing turn, investigators have found that the terrorists who unleashed terror in Pahalgam were wearing helmet-mounted cameras, recording the massacre as it unfolded.

Former RAW officer NK Sood has come out with a scathing assessment of Pahalgam Terror Attack, holding the Pakistan Army directly responsible.

The assault occurred at the scenic Baisaran valley on Tuesday morning, where tourists had gathered. In a calculated ambush, gunmen opened fire, killing at least 26 people. The Resistance Front, a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba group, has claimed responsibility.

A Deliberate Strategy to Maximize Bloodshed

Early findings from the probe reveal the attackers acted with chilling precision. They rounded up the tourists, separating men and women before verifying their identities.

Some were gunned down from a distance, using sniper-like tactics. Others bled to death due to delayed medical assistance. Officials say the remote location was chosen intentionally to hinder quick rescue operations and increase casualties.

Investigators believe that the assailants wanted to document the attack, possibly to use the footage for propaganda. The entire sequence was filmed with their helmet cams, adding a disturbing layer to their brutality.

Clues From the Forest and the Sky

Two suspects were identified through video grabs. Authorities suspect both individuals are from Kashmir and had crossed into Pakistan earlier for terror training.

To flush out any remaining militants hiding in the dense Baisaran jungles, foliage-penetrating radars were deployed. Aerial surveillance was also launched by a joint team from the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF.

Search teams have been combing through the region, working tirelessly to trace the perpetrators.

Top-Level Response and Security Measures

Reacting swiftly to the crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to India.

He immediately held a high-level meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, and senior officials to assess the situation.

He stated, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice and will not be spared.”

Security forces have ramped up their efforts on the ground. In an overnight statement, the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps confirmed, “The search operation is currently in progress, with all efforts focused on bringing the attackers to justice.”

