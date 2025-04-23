Following the Pahalgam Attack, several social media users shared unverified claims suggesting Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft were being repositioned near the Indian border. Screenshots from flight tracking platforms like Flightradar24 showed alleged PAF aircraft heading north from Karachi.

Pahalgam Attack: “We Have Nothing To Do With It,” Says Pakistan On Pahalgam Attack

Pakistan has officially denied any involvement in the April 22 terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam region that killed 26 people. The statement came from Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who dismissed all speculation of cross-border links. Speaking to reporters, he said, “We have absolutely nothing to do with it. We reject terrorism in all its forms and everywhere.“ The comment comes amid rising tensions and online speculation over military activity following the attack, which left both local and foreign tourists dead.

Attack Claimed By TRF, Linked To Lashkar-e-Taiba

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a proxy outfit of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in Baisaran Valley. The group said it acted in response to India issuing domicile certificates to non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir. The attackers, dressed in fatigues, opened fire indiscriminately on tourists in one of the worst attacks in the Union Territory in recent years.

Pakistan Responds Amid Growing Speculation

Following the Pahalgam Attack, several social media users shared unverified claims suggesting Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft were being repositioned near the Indian border. Screenshots from flight tracking platforms like Flightradar24 showed alleged PAF aircraft heading north from Karachi. However, Pakistan has not addressed these reports directly. The Defence Minister’s statement solely focused on denying involvement in the Pahalgam incident and rejecting terrorism as a whole.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦@DGPR_PAF is recalibrating and deploying Assets from Southern Air Command AOR to Northern Air Command.#Pahalgam attack was planned by ISI to trigger a limited conflict with India so that #PakArmy can gain a bit on its lost reputation among own people. pic.twitter.com/iWqw7MuZyf
— Nepal Correspondence (@NepCorres) April 22, 2025

India Yet To Officially Respond To Pakistan’s Statement

As of now, Indian officials have not issued a formal response to Pakistan’s denial. Security agencies continue to investigate the incident and assess intelligence related to the attack. While local authorities focus on the recovery and investigation on the ground, the diplomatic and regional atmosphere remains tense.

India and Pakistan have seen repeated escalations following terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, including the 2019 Pulwama attack that led to Indian airstrikes in Balakot. With the Pahalgam attack now under the global spotlight, both governments remain under pressure to clarify their positions and maintain regional stability.

