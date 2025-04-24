Home
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Pahalgam Terror Attack: 1500 Detained Across South Kashmir

After the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people and injured many others, security forces have launched one of the biggest crackdowns in recent years. On Wednesday, hundreds of people across the region were detained as authorities scrambled to track down those connected to the assault.

After the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people and injured many others, security forces have launched one of the biggest crackdowns in recent years. On Wednesday, hundreds of people across the region were detained as authorities scrambled to track down those connected to the assault.

A joint operation is now in full swing involving the Indian Army, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and J&K Police. Officials say the search is still ongoing, especially in forested mountain areas, where helicopters are being used to scan for any remaining suspects.

Who Has Been Detained?

Security officials say they’ve detained more than 1,500 people so far. Many of those picked up include “overground workers”—locals suspected of helping militant groups with shelter, transport, or information.

Others have a history of militant activity, or have FIRs (First Information Reports) registered against them from past cases. These individuals are now being questioned to figure out whether they had any role in planning or supporting the attack.

Police are also checking vehicles at every major checkpoint, and additional roadblocks have been set up across sensitive areas. The streets are now heavily guarded, with tens of thousands of soldiers and police officers patrolling towns, highways, and villages.

Who Was Behind the Attack?

A terror group called The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility. TRF is considered an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The group said the attack was meant to push for what it called a “demographic change” in Kashmir.

TRF first appeared online in 2019, shortly after the Indian government removed Article 370, which had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Though it started as an online outfit, it quickly grew into a full-blown terror organization operating on the ground.

In January 2023, the Indian government officially declared TRF a terrorist group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Scene in Kashmir Now

Since the attack, normal life in many areas of the Valley has come to a halt. People are scared, and many are staying indoors. The Pahalgam region, which is usually buzzing with tourists around this time of year, is now quiet and under heavy surveillance.

Police and Army teams are not just checking roads but also combing through forest trails, questioning people in remote villages, and looking for any leads that can help them piece together how the attackers planned and carried out the massacre.

The presence of armed personnel has doubled in many cities, especially in areas where terrorists have been known to operate or hide in the past.

