Pahalgam Terror Attack: 3,337 People Evacuated From Srinagar In 6 Hours, Says Aviation Minister

Following a tragic terrorist strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre has ramped up efforts to ensure the safe evacuation of tourists. The attack, which occurred at 3 PM on Tuesday, claimed 26 lives and triggered a rapid response from aviation authorities.

No Airfare Hikes Amid Crisis, Says Minister

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu addressed growing concerns over flight fare surges from Srinagar, stating that all airlines have been strictly instructed not to raise prices.

“We are constantly making efforts to ensure safe travel of tourists from Srinagar,” said Mr Naidu. “Strict instructions were given to airline companies to avoid any fare surges. Fares are being monitored and kept at reasonable levels.”

Despite the directive, tickets to cities like Delhi and Mumbai witnessed a sharp spike, with some prices soaring beyond ₹20,000. Many booking platforms showed either sold-out statuses or limited availability at steep costs.

To tackle the issue, the ministry coordinated additional flights. Initially, four extra flights were arranged—two each bound for Delhi and Mumbai. Later, three more flights to Delhi were added to handle the growing demand.

IndiGo operated two flights—6E 3203 at 5 PM and 6E 3103 at 6 PM—while SpiceJet scheduled a late-night departure at 10:30 PM.

Waiver on Cancellations and Expanded Airport Services

Mr Naidu also announced that airlines have waived cancellation and rescheduling charges for flights from Srinagar.

“This is a time for solidarity,” he said. “We stand with every citizen and will ensure all support needed.”

At Srinagar Airport, arrangements were scaled up to handle the sudden spike in passengers. Between 6 AM and noon on Wednesday alone, the airport saw 20 departures carrying a total of 3,337 people.

Basic amenities were also boosted. Passengers were provided food and water, and an additional tent was set up outside the terminal to shelter those waiting to board.

DGCA Urges More Flights and Support

To further streamline the evacuation efforts, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a special advisory.

It instructed airlines such as IndiGo and Air India to increase the frequency of flights from Srinagar and to waive all change penalties. The directive highlighted “unexpected demand from tourists” and stressed the importance of “uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India.”

The DGCA also encouraged carriers to go the extra mile in assisting stranded travelers. “The airlines are also requested to provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time,” it said.

