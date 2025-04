Home»

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Amit Shah Pays Tribute To deceased

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to the 26 people who died in the Pahalgam terror attack as the coffins carrying the deceased reach Srinagar Airport. He is set to meet the family of the victims in Jammu and Kashmir. #WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Srinagar, J&K pic.twitter.com/tPRSj4ewUg — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025