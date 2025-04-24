Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pahalgam Terror Attack: BSF To Scale Down Ceremonial Display At Attari Border

Pahalgam Terror Attack: BSF To Scale Down Ceremonial Display At Attari Border

In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday announced that it will scale down the ceremonial display during the retreat ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki in Punjab.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: BSF To Scale Down Ceremonial Display At Attari Border

The BSF announced that it will scale down the ceremonial display during the retreat ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki in Punjab.


In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday announced that it will scale down the ceremonial display during the retreat ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki in Punjab.

In a post on X, BSF stated, “In the wake of the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam, a calibrated decision has been taken to scale down the ceremonial display during the Retreat Ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki in Punjab.”

Among the key changes, the symbolic handshake between the Indian Guard Commander and their Pakistani counterpart will be suspended. Additionally, the gates at the border will remain closed during the ceremony, BSF said in the post.

The decision comes after terrorists launched a deadly attack on tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES).

The Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Pahalgam Terror Attack: Govt Announces Suspension Of Visa Services To Pakistani Nationals

Filed under

Attari border border security force Pahalgam Terror Attack

newsx

Delhi Court Rejects Tahawwur Rana’s Plea For Family Contact
The BSF announced that it

Pahalgam Terror Attack: BSF To Scale Down Ceremonial Display At Attari Border
PM Modi speaks in English

Why PM Modi Switched To English During His Bihar Speech After The Pahalgam Attack
The Assam Police arrested

Assam: AIUDF’s Aminul Islam Arrested Over ‘Derogatory Remarks’ On Pahalgam Attack
India and Pakistan resolv

The Shimla Agreement Of 1972 Between India And Pakistan – Full Text
A Kerala family on vacati

Divine Delay: How A Salty Fried Rice Saved This Kerala Family From Pahalgam Terror Attack
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Court Rejects Tahawwur Rana’s Plea For Family Contact

Delhi Court Rejects Tahawwur Rana’s Plea For Family Contact

Why PM Modi Switched To English During His Bihar Speech After The Pahalgam Attack

Why PM Modi Switched To English During His Bihar Speech After The Pahalgam Attack

Assam: AIUDF’s Aminul Islam Arrested Over ‘Derogatory Remarks’ On Pahalgam Attack

Assam: AIUDF’s Aminul Islam Arrested Over ‘Derogatory Remarks’ On Pahalgam Attack

The Shimla Agreement Of 1972 Between India And Pakistan – Full Text

The Shimla Agreement Of 1972 Between India And Pakistan – Full Text

Divine Delay: How A Salty Fried Rice Saved This Kerala Family From Pahalgam Terror Attack

Divine Delay: How A Salty Fried Rice Saved This Kerala Family From Pahalgam Terror Attack

Entertainment

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am Not A Lesbian

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals Death Certificate

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling His Pregnant Wife Kiara Advani

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After