Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Pahalgam Terror Attack Caught On Camera: Video Shows Horror And Mayhem

Gunfire rang out across the greenery. Bodies lay motionless on the grass as panicked cries echoed in the background. What was meant to be a peaceful spring day turned into a scene of devastation.

A shocking act of terror shattered the serenity of Pahalgam’s lush meadows on Tuesday afternoon. A video, recorded from a distance, surfaced soon after, capturing haunting scenes from the attack that unfolded in Baisaran—an area famously dubbed “mini Switzerland.”

Gunfire rang out across the greenery. Bodies lay motionless on the grass as panicked cries echoed in the background. What was meant to be a peaceful spring day turned into a scene of devastation.

From Leisure to Horror: Attack Unfolds in Broad Daylight

The massacre began at around 3 PM on April 22, leaving twenty-six people dead. Among the victims were an officer from the Indian Navy and a member of the Intelligence Bureau.

Baisaran is a favorite destination for both local and international tourists, located just six kilometers uphill from Pahalgam. On any given day in spring, the meadows are dotted with families and thrill-seekers enjoying the pristine surroundings.

Another video that has gone viral shows a seemingly perfect afternoon: a woman glides along a zipline, children play on the grass, laughter fills the air. Then, a gunshot pierces the calm, sending everyone into chaos.

Eyewitnesses recalled how the attackers singled out individuals. Survivors said they were questioned before the shooting began.

“They asked my father to recite an Islamic verse. When he failed to do so, they pumped three bullets into him, one on the head, one behind the ear and another in the back,” said 26-year-old Asavari Jagdale from Pune, who lost her father in the attack.

 

The Resistance Front (TRF), widely considered a proxy outfit for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility.

Swift Response Amidst Tragedy

Security forces moved in quickly after the assault. The Indian Army, CRPF, and local police locked down the region and began an extensive manhunt. Given the challenging terrain, helicopters were deployed for evacuations while locals pitched in, transporting the wounded on ponies.

By evening, emergency control rooms were up and running in Anantnag and Srinagar. Airlines such as Air India and IndiGo increased flights to Srinagar and waived rescheduling fees. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu urged airlines not to engage in surge pricing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a diplomatic trip to Saudi Arabia, rushed back to Delhi the same night. He chaired an emergency meeting immediately upon landing, joined by NSA Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar hours later. On Wednesday, he paid his respects at the Police Control Room where victims’ bodies had been taken, and met grieving families. Later, he reviewed the ground situation in Pahalgam.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also cut her U.S. visit short. She is part of the Cabinet Committee on Security, which is overseeing the response to the incident.

Compensation, Investigation, and National Mourning

To support the victims’ families, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced ex-gratia payments: Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of those killed, Rs 2 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor wounds.

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), led by an Inspector General, has been deployed to aid the local probe.

As the country mourns this brutal assault, the focus turns to bringing the perpetrators to justice—and restoring peace to a region once again scarred by violence.

ALSO READ: Pahalgam Attack Probe Reveals Chilling Details: Terrorists Recorded Assault To Target Baisaran

 

