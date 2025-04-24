Pahalgam Terror Attack: Congress Demands ‘Comprehensive Analysis’ Into Major Security Failures

Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Congress party has demanded a comprehensive probe into the security lapses in the heavily guarded tourist zone of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress party on Thursday demanded that the Central government conduct a “comprehensive analysis into the security failures and lapses,” following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, including a foreign national.

Congress’ General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal held a press meet in the national capital, where he put forth the party’s demands following a meeting of the Congress Working Committe at their party’s headquarters earlier today.

“Pahalgam is known to be a heavily guarded area,there is a three tier security arrangement. It is imperative that a comprehensive analysis is conducted into the security failures and security lapses that enabled such an attack in the Union territory, an area directly under the purview of the Union Home Ministry. This question must be raised in the larger public interest,” Venugopal said during the press meeting.

“This is the only way justice will be truly be seen to be served for the families whose lives have been truly devastated,” he said.

Talking about the all party meeting scheduled in Parliament premises later today, Venugopal said that the party had called for it on the night of the terror attack itself.

“In order to demonstrate the collective will of the nation, the Indian National Congress called on the night of 22nd itself an all-party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, which is being scheduled for today,” he said.

Mentioning the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, the Congress leader said that the safety of pilgrims should be a “national priority.”

“CWC also notes Amarnath Yatra is set to be commenced shortly, lakhs of pilgrims participate in the journey, their security must be a national priority. As well as the safety of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, many of who depend on tourism,” he noted.

The Central government is also set to hold an all-party meeting in Parliament premises today evening to discuss the aftermath of the attack. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be chairing the meeting, according to sources.

Following Tuesday’s the devastating terror attack in the tourist area in Pahalgam, the Central government announced a slew of diplomatic measures, such as closing down the Attari ICP, suspending SVES visa of Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reduced the strength of officers in the High Commissioners in either side.

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With ANI Inputs)

