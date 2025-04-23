Home
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
  Pahalgam Terror Attack: Congress Leaders Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Reach Out To Amit Shah

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Congress Leaders Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Reach Out To Amit Shah

In the wake of one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in recent memory in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, top Congress leaders have stepped in to demand justice and a united political front. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have both reached out to key figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Congress Leaders Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Reach Out To Amit Shah

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have both reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.


In the wake of one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in recent memory in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, top Congress leaders have stepped in to demand justice and a united political front. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have both reached out to key figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and senior Congress leaders from the Union Territory, to understand the ground situation and express their sorrow.

At least 26 people were killed, including two foreign nationals, when gunmen opened fire at a popular tourist destination on Tuesday. The terror attack, which also left many injured, has sent shockwaves across the country.

Kharge Urges Government to Unite Political Forces

Expressing deep concern, Mallikarjun Kharge called on the central government to bring all political parties together and find a common path forward to restore peace in the region.

“The perpetrators of this heinous terror attack must not go unpunished. The innocent victims must get justice. Unity in action in the wake of adversity is the need of the hour. This cross-border terror attack should be responded to with an adequate and resolute reply,” Kharge posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He added that the situation called for real coordination among all stakeholders, rather than isolated decisions.

Rahul Gandhi Says Victims Deserve “Our Fullest Support”

Rahul Gandhi, who is currently visiting the United States, also reached out to Home Minister Amit Shah, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and J&K Congress president Tariq Karra to get updates on the situation. In his post on X, he emphasized the need for justice and national solidarity.

“Spoke with HM Amit Shah, J-K CM Omar Abdullah, and J-K PCC President Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. Received an update on the situation,” Gandhi said. He added that the families of those who lost their lives deserve justice and “our fullest support.”

Congress Says Government Must Be Held Accountable

On Tuesday, the Congress party criticized the government, saying it cannot continue to make “hollow claims” about normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir while such brutal attacks continue to take place. The party said that instead of brushing the issue under the rug, the government should take political leaders into confidence and call an all-party meeting to formulate a stronger response.

Describing the attack as a “blot on humanity”, the party said it must not go unanswered, and added that statements were not enough—what was needed was a clear and effective course of action.

Attack in Pahalgam Shocks the Nation

The terror strike took place on Tuesday afternoon in Pahalgam, a well-known tourist spot in South Kashmir. According to officials, 26 people died, including tourists from the UAE and Nepal, along with two Indian nationals.

The attackers targeted civilians in a manner that officials described as unprecedented. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told reporters that the assault was “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.”

Security forces have since launched a massive search operation in the area to locate the terrorists, who are suspected to be linked to The Resistance Front (TRF)—a group believed to be backed by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Must Read: Kashmir Pahalgam Terrorist Attack LIVE: Mortal Remains Of 26 Tourists Brought To Srinagar, PM Modi Is Back To India

Congress leaders Pahalgam Terror Attack

