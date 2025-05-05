Pahalgam Terror Attack Roundup: Here is everything that transpired on Day 14 of the deadly terror attack on civilians in J&K's tourist haven.

As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Monday, the 14th day since the attack, saw significant developments on multiple fronts. Here is a roundup of everything that transpired on Day 14 of the brutal terror attack on civilians in J&K’s tourist haven that claimed the lives of 26 individuals.

Ceasefire Violations Continue Along the LOC

Tensions flared further as Pakistani troops engaged in unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control (LoC) during the night of May 4-5. The Indian Army responded promptly, though no significant damage or casualties were reported. This marks the 11th consecutive day of ceasefire violations, adding to the already tense security situation along the LoC.

MHA Directs Civil Defence Drills Across India

On May 7, several states across India will participate in nationwide civil defence mock drills, as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The exercises aim to strengthen preparedness in case of hostile attacks and will simulate wartime conditions. Key components of the drills will include air raid siren tests, civilian training for emergencies like air raids, and blackouts to simulate conditions that could prevent potential targetting.

Massive Search for Terrorists in Pahalgam Attack

Security forces launched an extensive manhunt to locate the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, focussing on 54 identified routes in the region. The search, involving both ground forces and arrested Over Ground Workers (OGWs), aims to trace the attackers who are believed to be hiding in dense forests and mountainous terrains. Authorities have released sketches of three key suspects, two of whom, Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai, are believed to be from Pakistan, while the third, Adil Hussain Thoker, is a resident of Anantnag, reports say.

India Suspends Water Flow from Chenab River in Retaliation

In a move seen as a direct warning to Pakistan, India has temporarily halted water flow from the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River. The action follows the Centre’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), which governs water sharing between the two countries.

Pakistan Conducts Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Amid rising tensions, Pakistan reportedly tested its Fatah 120 km missile as part of the ongoing Exercise Indus. The missile, capable of striking targets up to 120 kilometers away, was launched to test its advanced navigation and accuracy systems, reports suggest. Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated the military and scientists on the “successful launch”.

India Boosts Hydroelectric Projects After IWT Suspension

In a move to enhance India’s energy capabilities, the Centre has accelerated the construction of six stalled hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Salal, Baglihar, and Kirthai projects. Reports suggest that the government has also initiated reservoir flushing operations to increase storage capacity at key sites, including Baglihar.

Moscow Extends Support to New Delhi As Iran Calls for Restraint Between India and Pakistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack during a phone call with PM Modi. Putin reiterated Russia’s commitment to supporting India in the fight against terrorism, stressing the importance of bringing the perpetrators to justice. The two leaders also reaffirmed their shared goal of further strengthening the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint. Speaking in Islamabad, Araqchi reportedly called for diplomacy and peaceful dialogue to avoid further escalation. “Restraint is crucial at this time,” Reuters quoted Araqchi as saying upon his arrival, as the foreign minister stressed the need for diplomacy and peaceful dialogue.

UN Calls for Maximum Restraint

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, extending condolences to the victims and urging both India and Pakistan to avoid military confrontation. In a press statement, Guterres stressed the importance of restraint, insisting that “a military solution is no solution” and offering the United Nations’ support to facilitate peace and de-escalation.

