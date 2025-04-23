Pahalgam Terror Attack Day 2 Round-Up: Terrorists Identified, Indus Treaty Suspended, Visas Revoked, And Border Closed

A day after 26 were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, India escalated its response—suspending treaties, cancelling visas, and naming the attackers. Here's the Day 2 roundup of fallout, investigations, and diplomatic moves.

A day after 26 people were killed in a terror attack at the Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated dramatically. The assault, claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba, is being described as the deadliest strike on civilians in Kashmir in the last 20 years.

The victims, all male and mostly tourists, included citizens from multiple Indian states and one from Nepal. One local resident from Pulwama was also among the dead.

Here is the Day 2 roundup of the fallout, developments and responses from India following the April 22 attack.

Three Terrorists Identified

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday identified the three terrorists behind the attack. Sketches of the terrorists were released on Wednesday, and their identities confirmed a day later.

Two of the terrorists were identified as Pakistani nationals: Hashim Musa alias Suleiman and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai. The third, Abid Hussain Thoker, is a local terrorist from Anantnag in south Kashmir.

Police announced a bounty of ₹20 lakh for any information leading to the capture of the trio. Authorities have assured that the identity of informants will be kept confidential.

PM Modi Chairs High-Level Security Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday, following his early return from an official visit to Saudi Arabia. Modi, who landed in Delhi on Wednesday morning, held an initial meeting at the airport with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Later that day, the full CCS convened, comprising Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Sitharaman, who was in the United States on an official visit, is on her way back.

NIA Begins Probe into Attack

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), led by an officer of Inspector General rank, reached Pahalgam and launched a detailed investigation. The team is working in close coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces to collect evidence, examine the crime scene, and analyse forensic material.

The massacre took place at the scenic Baisaran meadows, a popular tourist destination situated just outside Pahalgam town in south Kashmir.

Indus Waters Treaty Suspended

In a landmark diplomatic move, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of 1960 with Pakistan. The Ministry of External Affairs declared on Wednesday that the treaty would be held in “abeyance” until Pakistan irreversibly ends its support for cross-border terrorism.

The decision potentially halts the flow of water from the Indus and its tributaries—Jhelum and Chenab—on which Pakistan heavily depends for its water supply. The IWT, signed in 1960 with the World Bank as a broker, had survived three wars between India and Pakistan (1965, 1971, and 1999), but now stands suspended indefinitely.

Attari-Wagah Border Check Post Shut

India also announced the immediate closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, near Amritsar in Punjab. This check post, situated on the India-Pakistan border, is India’s only land port permitting trade with Pakistan.

Attari, located 28 km from Amritsar and connected to National Highway-I, has been instrumental in cross-border commerce, particularly in importing goods from Afghanistan through Pakistan.

SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme Cancelled for Pakistan

Following the CCS meeting, the Indian government announced that Pakistan nationals will no longer be allowed to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES).

“Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Pakistani Visas Revoked

All visas issued to Pakistani nationals have been revoked, and visa services have been suspended with immediate effect. The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that effective April 27, 2025, all categories of visas—tourist, business, and medical—stand cancelled.

Medical visa holders have been given a grace period until April 29, 2025, after which they too must exit the country. “All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April 2025,” the MEA stated.

Pakistani Military Advisors Expelled

In a strong diplomatic gesture, India declared the defence, military, naval, and air advisors at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as ‘Persona Non Grata.’ India also announced the recall of its own defence, navy, and air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

High Commission Staff Reduced

India has also decided to scale down the strength of its diplomatic mission in Pakistan. The number of personnel at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad will be reduced from 55 to 30 by May 1, 2025.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which is considered one of the deadliest in the valley in almost two decades, has shaken the nation. People across the country have been asking for a swift response from the Indian government. India has vowed to hold the perpetrators of the attack and their sponsors accountable as security forces continue their investigation.

