Friday, April 25, 2025
Pahalgam Terror Attack Day 3 Round-Up: PM Modi Vows Retaliation, Police Identify Terror Suspects, Global leaders Express Solidarity

Here is a roundup of everything that transpired on Thursday, Day 3, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, which left 26 dead.

Pahalgam Terror Attack Day 3 Round-Up: PM Modi Vows Retaliation, Police Identify Terror Suspects, Global leaders Express Solidarity

Day 3 Round-Up of Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Vows RAetaliation, Police Identify Terror Suspects, Global leaders Express Solidarity Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions


As the third day unfolded since the brutal terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, in which 26 civilians were killed, the country’s resolve to retaliate has intensified amid reports of some military activity along the Line of Control (LoC). Here is a roundup of everything that transpired on Thursday, Day 3, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam Terror Attack:

PM Modi Vows ‘To Pursue Them to the Ends of the Earth’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking on National Panchayati Raj Day in Bihar’s Madhubani, issued one of his strongest public condemnations of terrorism yet, promising that India would “not rest until justice is served.”

“On April 22, terrorists killed innocent people of the country in J&K’s Pahalgam… The country is in mourning and in pain following this incident,” PM Modi said, adding, “India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers. We will pursue them to the end of the earth. India’s spirit will never be broken by Terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished”.

“These terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine”, the prime minister asserted.

PM Modi also observed a moment of silence during his speech, urging the nation to stand in unity.

Police Identify Pakistani Nationals Among Terror Suspects

The Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of three suspects in connection with the Pahalgam attack. Two of them — Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai — have been identified as Pakistani nationals and operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The third, Adil Hussain Thokar, is a local from Anantnag.

A Rs 20 lakh reward has been announced for information leading to their arrest.

In a separate incident, the houses of Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh, another suspected LeT operative, were destroyed in blasts during security searches. Reports suggest that explosives had already been planted in the structures, which detonated during operations.

Pakistan Opens Fire Across LoC as Army Chief Heads to Srinagar

In a fresh escalation, Pakistani troops opened fire at multiple positions along the LoC on Friday, seemingly attempting to provoke or disrupt Indian military movements. “There were incidents of small arms firing at some places on the Line of Control initiated by Pakistan,” an official told news agency PTI. “The firing was effectively responded to.”

The incident was reported just ahead of Army Chief General Manoj Pandey’s visit to Srinagar.

All-Party Meeting Shows United Front As Opposition Blames Lapse in Security

At a high-level all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, leaders were briefed by Home Ministry and intelligence officials on the Pahalgam terror attack. The government said the attack aimed to “vitiate the country’s atmosphere.”

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, meanwhile, indicated that “all parties said they were with the government and against terror.”

While expressing unity, Congress leaders flagged security lapses, with Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi voicing support for strong action but demanding accountability and improved vigilance.

Global leaders Express Solidarity With India

Global leaders have expressed outrage and extended solidarity with India.

  • Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu called PM Modi and reportedly said, “The State of Israel expresses its deepest condolences… May he rest in peace.” PM Modi, for his part, shared that “India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism.”
  • Japan’s PM Shigeru Ishiba said that terrorism cannot be justified and called for democratic nations to stand united.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the killings as “barbarism” and offered “full support and solidarity.”
  • Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni and Jordan’s King Abdullah II also expressed heartfelt condolences and stressed the need for international cooperation to eradicate terrorism. “Terrorism should be rejected in all its forms and manifestations and there can be no justification,” King Abdullah reportedly said.

 

