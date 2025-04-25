Pahalgam Terror Attack Day 4 Roundup: Top LeT Commander Killed In Encounter, Pak Minister Admits to Funding Terrorism, NSE Pledges Rs 1 Crore to Victims’ Kin

With the death toll now confirmed at 26, here is a round-up of everything that transpired on Friday, Day 4 of the Pahalgam terror attack.

With the death toll now confirmed at 26, here is a round-up of everything that transpired on Friday, Day 4 of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The aftermath of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack continued to reverberate through both India and Pakistan as diplomatic, security and humanitarian measures intensified. With the death toll now confirmed at 26, here is a round-up of everything that transpired on Friday, Day 4 of the Pahalgam terror attack:

Top LeT Commander Killed In Encounter As Security Measures Intensify in Kashmir

In a major breakthrough, top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Altaf Lalli was killed during an encounter in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district this morning. Security forces have ramped up efforts in Kashmir in response to the attack. Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi visited Udhampur to review the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC), focussing on Poonch and Rajouri districts. Reports suggest that ongoing operations are aimed at eliminating any terrorist threats in the region.

In another development, Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha has called for a special session of the state assembly on April 28 to address the situation and discuss measures for ensuring greater security in the region. “Every perpetrator and supporter of the Pahalgam terror attack, whatever his location or affiliation, must be hunted down,” Sinha said in a statement.

National Stock Exchange Pledges Rs 1 crore for Victims’ Families

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has pledged a total of Rs 1 crore (approximately Rs 4 lakh per family) to the families of the deceased. NSE Managing Director and CEO, Ashishkumar Chauhan, expressed heartfelt condolences, calling the incident a moment of collective mourning for the country. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families, and we hope to bring them support in whatever possible manner,” Chauhan reportedly said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meeting Held To Ensure That ‘Not Even A Drop Of Water Goes To Pakistan’

In a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, outlined the Centre’s plan to halt water flow to Pakistan, which he said has been a long-standing issue. “Three options were discussed in the meeting, focusing on short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures to ensure that not even a drop of water goes to Pakistan,” Paatil asserted. The proposal includes the desilting of rivers to halt the flow and potentially divert water in the coming months.

Islamabad Denies Role In Pahalgam Terror Attack Even As Pakistani Minister Admits To Funding Terrorism

Denying any accountability for state sponsorship behind the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan’s Senate passed a resolution rejecting what it called “frivolous and baseless” claims linking Islamabad to the attack.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, during an interview with Sky News, acknowledged that Pakistan has historically been involved in supporting and funding terrorist groups, while also claiming that it was done under the direction of Western powers during the Cold War and post-9/11 conflicts.

Tulsi Gabbard Says the US Stands ‘In Solidarity With India’

International support for the country since the attack has been pouring in. Tulsi Gabbard, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, extended her condolences in a post on X, writing, “We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targetting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam.”

“My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM @narendramodi, and with all the people of India. We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack”, Gabbard wrote.

We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM @narendramodi, and with all the people of India. We are with you and… — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) April 25, 2025

Meanwhile, representatives from Israel, the U.S., and Spain met with Indian officials to discuss the fight against terrorism. Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar described the Pahalgam attack as a “watershed moment” and pledged stronger cooperation between the countries to combat terrorism. “We stand with India; it’s a very important moment,” Azar noted.

Thankful for the useful discussion Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar. Looking forward to work together to overcome common challenges and untap 🇮🇱+🇮🇳many opportunities! https://t.co/RBPWs3eWJ6 — 🇮🇱 Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) April 25, 2025

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer personally called PM Modi to offer his condolences. He strongly condemned the “barbaric” terror attack and expressed that the UK stands with the people of India in this hour of tragedy, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

Iran, on the other hand, called for unity while extending support to both India and Pakistan. “India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbors of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties. Like other neighbors, we consider them our foremost priority,” Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbors of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties. Like other neighbors, we consider them our foremost priority. Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater… pic.twitter.com/5XsZnEPg2D — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 25, 2025

“Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time, in line with the spirit taught by Persian poet Saadi: Human Beings are members of a whole In creation of one essence and soul If one member is inflicted with pain, other members uneasy will remain,” he added.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Senate Passes Resolution Condemning Terrorism, Rejects Role in Pahalgam Terror Attack