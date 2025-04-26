Pahalgam Terror Attack Day 5 Roundup: TRF Denies Role, UNSC Condemns Attack, Pakistan PM Calls For ‘Neutral’ Probe

Pahalgam Terror Attack Roundup: Here is everything that transpired on Day 5 of the deadly terror attack on civilians in J&K's tourist haven.

Tensions between India and Pakistan continued to simmer on Saturday, in the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22. Here is everything that transpired on Day 5 of the deadly terror attack on civilians in J&K’s tourist haven:

Pakistan Army Initiates Unprovoked Firing Across LoC

On the intervening night of April 25-26, the Pakistan Army engaged in unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, triggering immediate responses from the Indian Army. Defence officials confirmed that multiple Pakistani military posts opened small arms fire in several sectors, though the exact locations were not disclosed.

The Indian Army issued a statement confirming that they responded appropriately but exercised restraint. “Indian troops exercised restraint while responding proportionately to the provocation,” the statement said, adding that no casualties were reported on the Indian side.

TRF Denies Role in Pahalgam Attack

In an unexpected development, the terror group The Resistance Front (TRF), previously linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, denied its involvement in the Pahalgam attack. The group had initially claimed responsibility but later issued a statement calling the attribution “false, hasty and part of an orchestrated campaign to malign Kashmiri resistance”.

Pakistan PM Calls For ‘Neutral Investigation’ As Bilawal Bhutto Issues Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reportedly called for a “neutral investigation” into the Pahalgam terror attack, even as former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari threatened India over the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Speaking near the Indus River in Sukkur, Bhutto reportedly said, “Either water will flow in this Indus, or their blood will.”

Zardari’s provocative statement came after India decided to suspend the treaty, following Pakistan’s failure to take sufficient action against terror networks.

Authorities Demolish Houses Of Three Suspected Terrorists

Meanwhile, authorities demolished the homes of three suspected terrorists in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts. The homes were razed as part of a crackdown on terrorism, with officials stating that explosives were found at some of the demolished properties.

The house of Ahsan ul Haq Sheikh, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba member trained in Pakistan, was one of the properties destroyed. Similarly, the residences of Shahid Ahmad Kuttay and Zakir Ahmad Ganie, both suspected to be linked to terror networks, were demolished as well.

UN Security Council Condemns Pahalgam Attack

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, one of the deadliest in recent years, stressing the urgent need to bring those responsible to justice. The council called for accountability for the “perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors” of the attack, which targetted a group of tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

The UNSC further urged all nations to cooperate with New Delhi in line with international legal obligations.

DGCA Issues Advisory Amid Pakistan Airspace Closure

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to Indian airlines, urging them to prepare for longer flight durations and potential technical stops after Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights in the wake of rising tensions. The closure has reportedly resulted in operational challenges, with flights from northern cities facing extended block times. The DGCA has advised airlines to enhance communication with passengers and ensure passenger comfort during the extended journeys.

Iran President Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Expresses Solidarity with India

Adding to international solidarity, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam attack in a phone call with PM Modi. President Pezeshkian condemned the “reprehensible act of terrorism” and reiterated the need for global unity in the fight against terrorism. PM Modi, reports say, shared the anger of the Indians, vowing to pursue those responsible and bring them to justice.

