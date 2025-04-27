Pahalgam Terror Attack Day 6 Round-Up: NIA Takes Over, Pakistani Nationals Leave India, Indian Diaspora Protests Worldwide, And More

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply on Day 6 after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 civilians dead. From diplomatic flashpoints to military posturing, Sunday witnessed a flurry of developments as the region remained on edge.

A series of political, diplomatic, and military developments unfolded on Sunday, ranging from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) formally taking over the terror probe to Indian warships conducting anti-ship missile firings in the Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, China backed Pakistan’s call for an “impartial” investigation, the Indian diaspora protested globally, and heavy security operations continued in Kashmir. Here is what unfolded after the sixth day of Pahalgam terror attack:

NIA Takes Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The NIA registered a fresh FIR late Saturday after receiving a formal order from the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTCR) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, citing the gravity of the case.

The move came five days after the attack and four days after an NIA team, led by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer, visited the site at Baisaran on April 23 to assist local police.

China Supports Pakistan’s Call for ‘Impartial’ Probe in Pahalgam Terror Attack

China called for restraint from both India and Pakistan following the attack. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during a conversation with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, stated that China was “closely watching the situation.”

Wang Yi emphasized, “Combating terrorism constitutes a shared responsibility of all nations.”

He added, “As an ironclad friend and all-weather strategic cooperative partner, China fully understands Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns and supports its efforts to uphold its sovereignty and security interests.”

The call was initiated at Pakistan’s request, and Dar briefed Wang Yi on the aftermath of the terror attack.

FBI Director Kash Patel Condemns Pahalgam Attack

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and assured India of continued support in fighting terrorism.

Describing the assault as a stark “reminder of the constant threats our world faces from the evils of terrorism,” Patel posted on X, “The FBI sends our condolences to all the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir — and will continue offering our full support to the Indian government.”

He further stated, “Pray for those affected. Thank you to the men and women of law enforcement who answer the call in moments like these.”

Indian Diaspora Protests Worldwide Against Pahalgam Attack

Indian diaspora members staged widespread protests across major cities globally on Sunday, expressing outrage over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Demonstrations were reported in Paris (France), Zurich (Switzerland), Helsinki (Finland), Melbourne (Australia), and Spain, among others. Protesters condemned the attack, which TRF, a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, had claimed responsibility for.

Indian Navy Conducts Multiple Anti-Ship Firings in Arabian Sea

Demonstrating its military readiness, Indian warships carried out multiple anti-ship firings in the Arabian Sea. The Navy released visuals showing BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface cruise missiles being launched from Kolkata-class destroyers, as well as Nilgiri and Krivak-class frigates.

The Navy stated these exercises underline its capability for long-range precision strikes and combat preparedness to safeguard national interests.

CDS General Anil Chauhan Meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan at his residence in Delhi on Sunday. The high-level meeting focused on key military responses to the terror attack in Pahalgam. Discussions were aimed at evaluating strategic options in the wake of escalating tensions along the Line of Control.

PM Modi Appeals for Unity During Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly Mann Ki Baat address, expressed the nation’s grief and anger over the terror attack.

“Every Indian’s blood is boiling and each one of them is feeling the pain of those who lost their own,” Modi said. He attributed the attack to the “frustration and cowardice of the masters of terror,” noting that the return of peace, development, and tourism in Kashmir had irked the enemies of India.

Hundreds of Pakistan Nationals Leave India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

NewsX sources confirmed that around 272 Pakistani nationals departed India through the Attari-Wagah border in the past two days. A few hundred more are expected to leave on Sunday (April 27, 2025) as the deadline for the exit of short-term visa holders expires.

Meanwhile, 629 Indians, including 13 diplomats and officials, have returned from Pakistan through the same international crossing in Punjab.

Security Crackdown Continues in Kashmir

Security operations intensified across Kashmir on Saturday in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. Authorities demolished at least six houses allegedly linked to active militants using controlled explosions. Over 100 residences of suspected militant supporters were searched, and hundreds of locals were detained for questioning.

On the night of April 26-27, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control, targeting areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors.

