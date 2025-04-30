Pahalgam Terror Attack Day 9 Round-Up: India Shuts Airspace To Pakistan, PM Holds Key Meetings, NSA Board Revamped And All That Happened

Nine days after the bloodbath in Pahalgam that claimed 26 tourist lives, India and Pakistan teeter on the edge of open conflict. As retaliatory moves intensify on both sides, Day 9 marked a decisive escalation in the unfolding crisis.

Nine days after the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead, tensions between India and Pakistan have reached a fever pitch. The aftermath of the carnage — one of the deadliest in the region in decades — has seen swift diplomatic, military, and political actions from both nations. As India moves to assert pressure across international and domestic fronts, from shutting airspace to revamping national security body, Pakistan has sounded alarm bells over possible military retaliation. Day 9 saw a series of significant developments, deepening the stand-off further. Here is all that happened on day 9 of the Pahalgam terror attack:

India Closes Airspace to All Pakistan-Owned Flights After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a retaliatory move to Pakistan’s earlier decision to block its airspace for Indian flights, India has now officially shut its airspace to all aircraft owned and operated by Pakistan.

The decision comes in the backdrop of the religiously-motivated terror attack in Pahalgam, which Indian authorities have linked to Pakistan-based actors. The move not only closes Indian skies to Pakistan’s commercial and private carriers, but also signals rising fears in Islamabad of a possible Indian military response. Notably, even before India’s announcement, most Pakistani flights were already avoiding Indian airspace.

National Security Advisory Board Revamped on Day 9 of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Amid the unfolding crisis, the Indian government has revamped the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), appointing former intelligence chief Alok Joshi as its new chairman.

Joshi, who previously led the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), now heads a seven-member board comprising top retired officials from the armed forces, police, and foreign service. These include:

Air Marshal PM Sinha (retd), former Western Air Commander

Lt Gen AK Singh (retd), former Southern Army Commander

Rear Admiral Monty Khanna (retd)

IPS officers Rajiv Ranjan Verma and Manmohan Singh

IFS officer B. Venkatesh Varma

PM Modi Holds Strategic Meetings With Top Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened two high-level Cabinet meetings on Wednesday to review the national response to the terror attack. The first was a session of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) — comprising the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister, and External Affairs Minister.

Significantly, PM Modi then chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) — often referred to as the ‘super cabinet.’ This marked the first such meeting since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which was followed by the Balakot airstrikes.

After both committees met, the Prime Minister held a separate briefing with top Union Ministers to update them on the ongoing situation and deliberations.

Gulf Nations Urge Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Standoff

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait on Wednesday voiced serious concern over rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Urging both nations to show restraint, the Gulf countries called for resolving the crisis through diplomacy and peaceful dialogue.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its “full support for all efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions” and encouraged both sides to address their disputes through constructive engagement.

US Urges De-escalation

Amid growing fears of a military confrontation between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the United States has stepped in to urge calm.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to speak with the foreign ministers of both nations in an effort to defuse tensions, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday. She added that Washington is encouraging other countries to engage diplomatically as well.

“We of course are encouraging all parties to work together for a responsible solution,” Bruce said. “The world is watching this.”

Pakistan Cancels All Flights to Gilgit-Baltistan in PoK

Amid heightened fears of Indian action, Pakistan has cancelled all flights to the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), according to the reports in Pakistani media. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cancelled four flights to Skardu — one each from Karachi and Lahore, and two from Islamabad — as well as four flights from Islamabad to Gilgit, according to Pakistan’s Urdu daily Jang and The Express Tribune.

Rahul Gandhi Meets Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim’s Family in UP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the home of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Dwivedi was among the 26 civilians killed in the April 22 assault. Gandhi, who travelled from Amethi, offered condolences and met the bereaved family, stating that the Opposition was united in demanding justice.

“We are asking for a special session of Parliament to ensure the victims get justice,” he said, adding, “Strict and concrete action should be taken against the terrorists.”

786 Pakistani Nationals Exit India; 1,376 Indians Return

According to official sources, 786 Pakistani nationals have exited India via the Attari-Wagah border since April 24. This comes after the Indian government issued a ‘Leave India’ advisory for short-term visa holders from Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack. The advisory excluded diplomats, official visa holders, and those on long-term visas.

Simultaneously, 1,376 Indians — including 13 diplomats and officials — have returned from Pakistan over the past six days.

Pakistan Minister Holds 2 AM Press Conference

In a dramatic development, Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar addressed the nation in a 2 am press conference, claiming that Islamabad has “credible intelligence” suggesting an impending Indian military offensive.

“We have credible intelligence-based information that India is planning a military offensive against Pakistan within the next 24 to 36 hours. Any action by India will be responded to with full force,” said Tarar in a video message posted online, warning of “catastrophic consequences.”

Instagram Accounts of Prominent Pakistani Celebrities Blocked in India

Popular Pakistani celebrities, including actors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Ali Zafar, discovered on Wednesday evening that their Instagram accounts had been blocked in India. The move follows a broader crackdown on online platforms linked to Pakistan.

Earlier in the week, the Indian government had banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content.

