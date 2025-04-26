Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  Pahalgam Terror Attack: Disturbing New Footage Shows Terrorist Killing Tourist – Watch

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Disturbing New Footage Shows Terrorist Killing Tourist – Watch

A deeply disturbing video has surfaced from the recent Pahalgam terror attack, capturing the horrifying moments as a terrorist opened fire on a group of tourists.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Disturbing New Footage Shows Terrorist Killing Tourist – Watch

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Disturbing New Footage Shows Terrorist Killing Tourist


A deeply disturbing video has surfaced from the recent Pahalgam terror attack, capturing the horrifying moments as a terrorist opened fire on a group of tourists. The footage, filmed from a distance, records the chilling sound of gunshots and the terrifying chaos that followed.

Gunman Targets Multiple Groups in Chilling Assault

In the grainy video, the terrorist is seen shooting one tourist before turning his weapon toward another group seated nearby. The attack, which unfolded rapidly, left little time for the victims to react or seek cover.

Witnesses reported a scene of sheer panic as gunfire echoed across the serene meadow. Security sources later confirmed that the assailant moved methodically, targeting clusters of tourists without warning.

The video, while unclear in finer details, captures the sheer brutality of the act and has since been handed over to authorities as part of the ongoing investigation.

India Moves to Suspend Indus Waters Treaty in Wake of Attack

In response to the deadly assault, the Indian government announced on April 23 that it is suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. Citing Pakistan’s “ongoing support for cross-border terrorism” as the primary reason, the Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that the move was both urgent and necessary.

India formally notified Pakistan about this decision through an official letter. Devashree Mukherjee, Secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, communicated the suspension to her Pakistani counterpart, Syed Ali Murtaza.

The letter noted that “various foundational elements have evolved significantly since the treaty’s inception in 1960,” including demographic changes, rising demands for clean energy, and shifting water distribution patterns.

India accused Pakistan of failing to uphold its obligations under the agreement, especially by “fostering terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” which, according to the Indian government, has hindered India’s ability to fully exercise its rights under the treaty.

The Ministry of External Affairs stressed, “any treaty must be upheld in good faith,” pointing out that Pakistan’s behavior had broken that essential trust.

Following the announcement, Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil held emergency meetings on April 24 to speed up the suspension process. These discussions were part of a broader Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attended by senior ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and S. Jaishankar.

The original Indus Waters Treaty granted Pakistan control over the western rivers — Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab — while India managed the eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej. With the treaty now in limbo, concerns are mounting about escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Details of the Attack: A Scene of Horror in Baisaran Meadow

The terror attack took place on Tuesday afternoon in the picturesque Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam. What began as a serene outing for tourists turned into a nightmare as a group of five to six terrorists launched a sudden assault.

Emerging from a dense pine forest, the terrorists split up to target three key areas where tourists had gathered. Armed with rifles, some attackers reportedly wore body cameras to record the massacre.

The first gunshot rang out around 1:50 pm, sending shockwaves across the meadow. Most tourists were caught completely off-guard, with little time to react before the full scale of the attack unfolded.

By the end of the ten-minute ordeal, 26 lives had been lost, leaving a deep scar on what should have been a peaceful afternoon amid nature’s beauty.

