Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Do The Nation A Favour’ Sanjay Raut Urges Amit Shah To Resign

In the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam that killed at least 28 tourists, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has publicly demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Raut’s sharp criticism comes at a time when the nation is in shock and mourning over the brutal assault, which has been called one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.

In the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam that killed at least 28 tourists, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has publicly demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Raut’s sharp criticism comes at a time when the nation is in shock and mourning over the brutal assault, which has been called one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.

The attack took place near the tourist town of Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Tuesday, when suspected terrorists opened fire at a group of visitors. Many others were left injured in the assault, which has once again sparked concerns over the region’s security situation.

Raut’s Social Media Post Sparks Political Storm

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Sanjay Raut lashed out at Amit Shah, holding him responsible for what he called a complete failure to ensure the safety of civilians.

“Resign! Constantly, efforts are focused on forming and dismantling governments! The brain is occupied every single day of the year devising ways to remove political rivals. The protection of the people rests with God! Even Ram has grown weary of these individuals! Step down. Do the nation a favor!” Raut wrote in Hindi.

His post directly tagged Amit Shah’s official handle, as well as the accounts of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the United Nations. Raut also alleged that Shah is more focused on political maneuvering than national security.

“People’s Security is Left to God”: Raut Slams Shah’s Priorities

Raut accused the Home Minister of spending most of his time trying to build and topple state governments and plotting against political opponents. He said this approach has left ordinary citizens vulnerable to such tragedies.

“This is not just a political statement. This is about the safety of innocent people,” Raut said to reporters later on Wednesday. “When a minister is more focused on political games than on securing the country, this is what happens.”

Raut’s comments have added to the rising anger among opposition parties and civil society groups demanding accountability in the wake of the terror strike.

Most Lethal Attack Since Article 370 Revocation

The attack has been described as the deadliest since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. It also marks one of the most severe assaults on tourists in Kashmir since the insurgency began in the 1990s.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit reportedly backed by Pakistan’s ISI and linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack. Security experts say the choice of target — unarmed tourists in a scenic area — was aimed at spreading maximum fear and disrupting Kashmir’s tourism revival.

The massacre has drawn comparisons to the 2000 Chittisinghpora killings, when 36 Sikh civilians were gunned down just days before US President Bill Clinton visited India.

Union Home Minister Visits Attack Site

Amid rising criticism and public pressure, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flew to Pahalgam to assess the situation firsthand. According to officials, he reviewed the ongoing search operations, held meetings with top security officials, and assured that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Sources said Shah also met families of the victims and emphasized the government’s commitment to cracking down on terrorism in the region.

