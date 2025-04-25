Home
Pahalgam Terror Attack: EAM Jaishankar Holds Discussions With Israeli, Argentinian Ambassadors

Upon meeting the Argentinian ambassador, Jaishankar welcomed Argentina's strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: EAM Jaishankar Holds Discussions With Israeli, Argentinian Ambassadors


External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with the ambassadors of Israel and Argentina in New Delhi on Friday and held discussions on several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including the condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

In a series of posts on X, the External Affairs Minister shared the details of the meetings held with the envoys of the two countries. Jaishankar appreciated Israel’s steadfast support in combating cross-border terrorism. “A good discussion with Ambassador Israel @ReuvenAzar in New Delhi today. Appreciated Israel’s steadfast support in combating cross-border terrorism,” he wrote.

Upon meeting the Argentinian ambassador, Jaishankar welcomed Argentina’s strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. Both also held discussions about the advancement of ties between the two countries.

“Met Ambassador @CaucinoMariano of Argentina today. Welcome Argentina’s strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. Spoke about advancing our bilateral and multilateral cooperation”, he wrote on X.

Earlier on Friday, the envoys of the US, Israel and Spain arrived at the South Block office of the Ministry of External Affairs. While speaking to the media, Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar called the Pahalgam terror attack a “watershed moment” and said that discussions were held on areas of mutual concern that have to do with the fight against terrorism, ANI reported.

On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had briefed ambassadors of select countries based in New Delhi, including Germany, Japan, Poland, the UK, and Russia, on the Pahalgam terror attack.

Top diplomats from the United States, the European Union, Italy, Qatar, Japan, China, Russia, Germany, and France, among others, were seen arriving at the Ministry of External Affairs located in South Block in the national capital.

Foreign Secretary Misri briefed the envoys from G20 countries, including those from China and Canada, in a meeting that lasted for 30 minutes, ANI reported, citing sources.

Following the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured the country that the terrorists responsible for this attack, along with those who conspired, will face punishment beyond their imagination.

The Prime Minister asserted that the time has come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism and that the willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of the perpetrators of terror.

Pahalgam terrorist attack S Jaishankar

