Pahalgam Terror Attack Echoes Old CIA Warnings About Pakistan’s Fear of India

The recent terrorist attack in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam has left the entire nation shaken. What was once a peaceful meadow where tourists and families went to relax has now turned into a graveyard for 26 people who lost their lives. Over 20 others were injured in the tragic attack.

A group called The Resistance Front (TRF) has been linked to the attack. TRF is believed to be connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—a banned terrorist group that has long been backed by Pakistan’s military establishment. Though Pakistan has denied any involvement, many say the signs are all too familiar.

A Tragedy That Feels Repeated

This isn’t the first time Kashmir has witnessed this kind of brutal violence. And unfortunately, there’s a pattern behind it—one that was recognized decades ago. In fact, the CIA saw it coming back in 1993.

A secret report, now declassified, was prepared that year by the National Intelligence Estimate (NIE)—a key tool used by US intelligence to analyze global threats. At the heart of the document was this idea: Pakistan fears India—not just in terms of military strength or economy, but in its very existence.

The report predicted that if there ever was a war between India and Pakistan, it would likely start over Kashmir—and Pakistan would be at a disadvantage from the very beginning.

CIA Report Predicted “Terror Incidents” as Triggers

The NIE, prepared under senior CIA analyst Bruce Riedel, came at a time of intense tension in the region. India had just seen the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, and Pakistan was struggling with internal instability. Nuclear weapons were present in the background, though not yet officially tested.

What really worried US analysts was the possibility of a domino effect—a small spark that could lead to a much larger fire. The report warned that “a major terrorist incident, a misread military exercise, or sudden communal riots could trigger war.”

It also pointed out that neither India nor Pakistan actually wanted a war. But the fear of India’s growing power could push Pakistan into desperate actions—including supporting terrorism in Kashmir as a way to try and “balance the scales.”

“Liberating Kashmir” Through Terror

Back in 1993, TRF did not even exist. But the report still warned about Pakistan’s use of proxy groups and anti-India terrorists. These groups would be armed, trained, and used under the belief that they could “liberate Kashmir.”

It wasn’t religion or ideology driving this—it was strategy. Pakistan, facing growing pressure at home and an ever-widening gap with India, saw terrorism as a low-cost, high-impact way to challenge its neighbour. The CIA report also said Pakistan could use this kind of asymmetric warfare—through terrorism—as a way to avoid direct military conflict with India.

Pakistan’s Deep Fear of India’s Rise

The report laid out the uncomfortable truth for Islamabad: India was pulling ahead in every way. Economically, militarily, and diplomatically, India had become stronger. At the time, Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and Finance Minister Dr Manmohan Singh were leading efforts that would open up India’s economy and modernize its institutions.

In contrast, Pakistan was stuck—flip-flopping between military rule and political instability, with an economy in decline. The NIE said Pakistan’s fear of being left behind could lead it to “open nuclear deployment or support terrorists” as a desperate move.

And it wasn’t just foreign policy. The CIA also warned that if Pakistan faced an internal collapse or if a military dictator took over, the country might align with Islamist militant groups—not because of ideology, but because it offered a convenient distraction from domestic problems.

India’s Communal Divide Makes It Easier to Exploit

The NIE also offered a warning for India. If religious divisions grew and domestic politics became more polarized, it would become easier for Pakistan to justify its actions—both to its own people and the world.

India’s internal communal tensions, the report said, could act like dry grass—waiting for a spark.

US Was Concerned Even Then

This wasn’t just an internal document. It was meant to brief the White House and US State Department, especially as newly elected President Bill Clinton began focusing more on South Asia.

Ironically, when Clinton finally visited India in 2000, it was on the same day as the Chittisinghpura massacre, where 35 Sikh villagers were killed by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba fighters.

The CIA had warned that in times of crisis, “confidence-building measures” like nuclear pacts or direct hotlines might be irrelevant. Once violence erupts, instincts and emotions take over. Protocols get ignored. The document warned about “a spectacular terrorist outrage that one side could attribute to the other” — a prediction that feels hauntingly familiar after the Pahalgam attack.

The Past Sounds a Lot Like Today

More than 30 years have passed since that CIA report, but the concerns it raised are once again making their way through Delhi’s policy circles. The Baisaran Valley massacre is not just a tragedy—it’s also a wake-up call.

The warnings from 1993 read less like an old intelligence file and more like a playbook for what’s happening now. The fear in Islamabad, the violence in Kashmir, and the escalating tensions between the two countries follow a pattern that was predicted long ago.