Pahalgam Terror Attack: Former Envoy Kanwal Sibal Urges India to Suspend Indus Waters Treaty After

Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, including two foreign nationals, Kanwal Sibal, former Indian Ambassador to Russia and current Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has called for a bold response from the Indian government.

Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, including two foreign nationals, Kanwal Sibal, former Indian Ambassador to Russia and current Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has called for a bold response from the Indian government. He has suggested suspending the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) indefinitely as a way to put pressure on Pakistan, which India believes is responsible for backing the attack.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sibal said it’s time for India to follow through on its past warnings.

"It is time to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty indefinitely as a truly meaningful response to the latest terrorist outrage in Pahalgam instigated by Pakistan. We have earlier said that blood and water can't go together. Let's act on our own declared position. This will be a strategic response," he posted.

“It is time to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty indefinitely as a truly meaningful response to the latest terrorist outrage in Pahalgam instigated by Pakistan. We have earlier said that blood and water can’t go together. Let’s act on our own declared position. This will be a strategic response,” he posted.

What is the Indus Waters Treaty?

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 between India and Pakistan, outlines how water from the Indus River system—which includes the Indus and its five tributaries—is to be shared between the two countries.

Under the treaty:

India controls the waters of the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej rivers.

Pakistan has rights over the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers.

While the arrangement was meant to be peaceful, many Indian experts and former diplomats like Sibal believe that the deal heavily favors Pakistan, which receives around 80% of the total water flow from the Indus system. These rivers are a lifeline for Pakistan’s agriculture, especially in regions like Punjab and Sindh.

Why is Sibal pushing for this now?

The Pahalgam terror attack, which targeted a group of tourists and killed dozens, is being linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), a known offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terror group. In the wake of such a devastating attack, Sibal believes India should hit back where it hurts the most—in this case, Pakistan’s access to critical water resources.

He argues that continuing to honor the treaty while India suffers from cross-border terrorism makes little sense.

Support from the U.S. could help

Sibal also pointed out that the timing may be favorable for India, as U.S. Vice President JD Vance was visiting India when the attack occurred. He noted that the current Trump administration holds strong views against Islamic terrorism, which could lead to more backing from Washington if India chooses to take strong action.

“Trump and Vance have strong views on Islamic extremism and terrorism. This step will send a salutary message to Bangladesh too,” he wrote, hinting that the move would not only target Pakistan but also signal a tougher stance to other neighboring countries.