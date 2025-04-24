Home
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Govt Announces Suspension Of Visa Services To Pakistani Nationals

All existing visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the government has announced the suspension of visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect, NewsX has learnt.

All existing visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The Ministry of External Affairs statement further mentions that medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April 2025.

Meanwhile, Indian nationals have been “strongly advised” to avoid travelling to Pakistan, and the Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest.

Following the terror attack in the tourist area of Pahalgam, the Modi government announced several diplomatic measures, including closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

