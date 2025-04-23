Pahalgam Terror Attack: How Can India Make Pakistan Pay? Experts Say It’s ‘Time to Break Pakistan’s Will’ | NewsX Exclusive

In one of the deadliest terror strikes in recent years, at least 26 civilians—mostly tourists—were killed in the meadows of Baisaran, near Pahalgam, on Tuesday. The attack, claimed by the Pakistan-backed Resistance Front (TRF), has reignited India’s resolve to retaliate with unprecedented force.

As security forces hunt the perpetrators, top military strategists and analysts are debating India’s next move. The consensus is clear: mere symbolism will not suffice. Pakistan must pay a crippling price.

The Attack: Targeting India’s Soul

The victims, including families and newlyweds, were killed in a region known as ‘mini Switzerland’ for its alpine beauty. The terrorists, armed with assault rifles, executed a chillingly precise massacre—picking out Hindu pilgrims before opening fire.

The timing was no coincidence. The strike came during peak tourist season and as US Vice-President J.D. Vance visited India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia trip, signaling the gravity of the crisis.

Five Retaliatory Options on the Table

Experts have outlined five potential responses to the terror attack:

Arms Attrition: Sustained artillery strikes on terror launchpads along the LoC. All-Out Offensive: A military ultimatum—hand over terror masterminds or face full-scale war. Cruise Missile Strikes: Precision hits on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Surgical Air Strikes: Replicating the 2016 Uri and 2019 Balakot operations. Economic Strangulation: Sanctioning Pakistan’s military-industrial complex, including the Fauji Foundation.

“Gray Zone Warfare is the Answer” – Maj Gen (R) Dwivedi

Retired Major General Dwivedi, a seasoned strategist, argued that India must escalate beyond conventional retaliation.

“These terrorists are expendables. The real target is Pakistan’s military leadership,” he said. “We must exploit their internal fractures—Balochistan, PoK, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This is a proxy war, and we must fight it inside their territory.”

He dismissed concerns over Pakistan’s potential collapse, stating, “A broken Pakistan is better than a unified terror state.”

Maj Gen (R) Katoch: “No More Proportional Responses”

Comparing the attack to Hamas’ 7 October massacre in Israel, Maj Gen Katoch demanded ruthless deterrence.

“This wasn’t just an attack on lives—it was an assault on Sanatan Dharma. If Israel can flatten Gaza for its honor, why should India hold back?”

He called for:

Declaring Pakistan a terrorist state.

Abrogating the Indus Water Treaty.

Targeting Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir and PM Shehbaz Sharif as “accomplices to terror.”

“War must remain on the table. Remove that fear, and Pakistan will keep bleeding us,” he warned.

Sumit Peer: “Decimate the Military-Jihadist Nexus”

Strategic analyst Sumit Peer emphasized dismantling Pakistan’s terror economy.

“The ISI, LeT, and TRF are just branches. The root is Rawalpindi’s GHQ,” he said. “Their military runs a $20 billion empire. Crush it, and terrorism collapses.”

He mocked pacifist arguments, asking, “If 26 Americans were killed, would the US debate ‘proportionality’? No—they’d rain Tomahawks.”

Rejecting Blame Game: “Indian Muslims Are Not the Enemy”

When Robert Vadra, hisband of Congress leader, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, insinuated that Hindu-Muslim tensions provoked the attack, experts rebuffed the claim.

“This is ISI propaganda,” Peer retorted. “Would the world stay silent if 28 Muslims were killed? No—so why justify Hindu deaths?”

Maj Gen Dwivedi, added, “Indian Muslims are patriots. Politicians who peddle this narrative are Pakistan’s unwitting agents.”

The Way Forward: A War of Annihilation?

The experts agreed on key imperatives:

Immediate Action: Eliminate the attackers and their handlers. Long-Term Strategy: Degrade Pakistan’s military, economic, and ideological terror infrastructure. Global Isolation: Rally international pressure to designate Pakistan a terror state.

“This isn’t about four terrorists,” concluded Maj Gen Dwivedi. “It’s about ensuring no Pakistani leader ever dares such audacity again.”

Watch Video:

