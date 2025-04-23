Pahalgam Terror Attack: If Your An Airline Passenger Stuck In Kashmir Here’s What You should Know

Home
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
The deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, has left the entire country in shock. The attackers targeted a group of tourists in the popular scenic region, killing more than 20 innocent people. It is one of the most brutal attacks seen in the region in recent years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on an official trip to Saudi Arabia at the time of the attack, immediately cut short his visit and returned to New Delhi. Upon his arrival, he held multiple high-level meetings to assess the situation and coordinate the government’s response.

Tourists in Panic as Valley Becomes Tense

Following the attack, the atmosphere in Kashmir has turned grim and uncertain. Tourists currently staying in the valley are now desperate to find a way out. Many are trying to leave at the earliest, while others have already started cancelling their upcoming travel plans.

Unfortunately, travel out of the region is not easy right now. The road to Jammu has been blocked by landslides caused by recent bad weather, making it difficult for people to leave by road. Meanwhile, flights from Srinagar are either fully booked or nearly full, and the few available tickets are priced very high due to last-minute demand.

Airlines Step Up With Relief Measures

In response to the crisis, Indian airlines have begun working on ways to help stranded passengers. Air India was among the first to announce two special flights — one each to Delhi and Mumbai — late Tuesday evening. More airlines are expected to follow suit, although adding extra flights is a complex task that involves adjusting schedules or cancelling existing services to free up aircraft.

On their own, airlines have also reduced airfares from Srinagar to major cities like Delhi. As of early Wednesday morning, some flights were available for under ₹15,000, a significant drop from Tuesday’s rates of over ₹20,000.

Additionally, several airlines — including Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, and Akasa Air — have announced waivers on cancellation and rebooking charges. This move allows tourists stuck in Kashmir to cancel or reschedule their flights without paying penalties, though fare differences will still apply.

Crowds Build Up at Srinagar Airport

While these efforts are being made, the Srinagar airport is bracing for a massive rush of passengers. Many people are expected to flock to the airport in hopes of securing a seat out of the region. However, experts have warned that this could lead to chaotic scenes, as the airport may not be able to manage such large crowds with its current staff.

Passengers are being advised to rebook their tickets online or through helplines rather than rushing to the airport directly, which may only worsen the situation.

Upcoming Trips Also Affected

The ripple effect of the attack is also being felt by people who had planned future visits to Kashmir. With over 50 flights per day scheduled for May from Srinagar to 11 different Indian cities, the valley was expecting a busy tourist season.

IndiGo was set to operate 156 weekly departures, while the Air India group had 116 planned. SpiceJet and Akasa Air were also gearing up for the season. However, it remains to be seen how the current security crisis will affect tourism and airline operations in the coming weeks.

Passengers who were planning to travel soon are encouraged to cancel now if needed, using the waivers currently being offered. Even for non-refundable tickets, airlines are now returning most of the fare as a goodwill gesture during this crisis. However, these waivers are not permanent and could be withdrawn at any time, so travelers need to act quickly.

Price Concerns and Suggestions for Airlines

The surge in flight prices has triggered frustration on social media, with many accusing airlines of profiteering in a moment of national tragedy. However, aviation experts argue that operating additional flights, especially when they return empty one way, is costly. Even then, some believe airlines can find middle ground by suspending dynamic pricing during such emergencies.

“If all tickets were priced equally — even at a higher flat rate — it would remove the feeling of exploitation and still help airlines recover their costs,” one industry expert said.

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security is scheduled, with government sources hinting that strong action could be taken soon. Several world leaders have condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with India.

Must Read: Kashmir Pahalgam Terrorist Attack LIVE: Mortal Remains Of 26 Tourists Brought To Srinagar, PM Modi Is Back To India

newsx

