Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Reaches Out To Non Permanent Members Of UNSC; Briefs Denmark On The Attack

India has intensified its diplomatic efforts to gather international support and highlight the suspected cross-border links to the assault. On Wednesday, New Delhi reached out to Denmark, continuing its series of conversations with non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India has intensified its diplomatic efforts to gather international support and highlight the suspected cross-border links to the assault. On Wednesday, New Delhi reached out to Denmark, continuing its series of conversations with non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with his Danish counterpart, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, to discuss the April 22 attack in which several Indian security personnel lost their lives. The Indian government has vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

“Spoke with FM @larsloekke of Denmark. Appreciate his support and solidarity over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Also exchanged views about our bilateral cooperation,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Strategic Talks with UN Security Council Members

This outreach comes a day after Jaishankar held similar conversations with the foreign ministers of seven other non-permanent UNSC member countries — Algeria, Greece, Guyana, Panama, Slovenia, Sierra Leone, and Somalia.

The conversations are being viewed as part of India’s broader diplomatic push to rally international support and underscore the severity of the attack, which the government believes involved operatives from across the border.

The timing of these engagements is seen as significant, especially because Pakistan will serve as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2025-2026 term. By engaging with other members early, India aims to shape the international narrative around the attack and its broader implications.

UNSC Statement Condemns Attack, But Seen as Lacking

The United Nations Security Council had released a statement on April 25 condemning the terror attack “in the strongest terms,” reaffirming that terrorism in all its forms remains one of the “most serious” threats to global peace and stability.

However, Indian officials and some observers felt the statement fell short of expectations. While it condemned the violence, it did not mention cross-border elements or name those believed to be behind the attack.

India Contacts Global Leaders

Beyond the UNSC members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been in contact with several world leaders. Many of them reached out personally to offer their condolences and express solidarity with India.

Among those who spoke with Modi were U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli also spoke to Modi in recent days.

India Vows Tough Response to Attack

The Indian government continues to signal that a strong response is being planned. Speaking during his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi said the country is united in its stand against terrorism and that the victims’ families would see justice.

“The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done,” he said.

“The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response,” Modi added.

Military Given Free Hand for Response

India is also preparing for possible military action. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister chaired a high-level security meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and the heads of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

During the meeting, Modi emphasized that the armed forces have full operational freedom to choose how and when to respond to the attack.

He told the top brass that they would have the liberty to determine “the mode, targets and timing” of India’s response, signaling that the government is seriously considering all available options.

