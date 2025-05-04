Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Tightens Chenab Water Flow Through Baglihar Dam

Just days after putting the Indus Waters Treaty on hold, India has now started limiting the flow of river water into Pakistan. It’s already cut down water coming from the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River, and plans are in place to do the same at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, according to PTI.

Just days after putting the Indus Waters Treaty on hold, India has now started limiting the flow of river water into Pakistan.

Just days after putting the Indus Waters Treaty on hold, India has now started limiting the flow of river water into Pakistan. It’s already cut down water coming from the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River, and plans are in place to do the same at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, according to PTI.

This is part of India’s strong reaction to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people — mostly tourists — were killed. Since then, India has taken several tough steps to send a message to Pakistan.

India’s Big Response After Pahalgam Killings

The government didn’t stop at suspending the water treaty. It also downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, banned Pakistani ships from docking at Indian ports, and completely stopped imports from the country.

Cutting down river water is one of the strongest moves so far. These rivers are extremely important for Pakistan, as they provide drinking water and help with farming. By controlling the water flow, India is hitting where it hurts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dams Give India an Edge

Sources told PTI that the Baglihar and Kishanganga dams allow India to manage how much water is released and when. Both are hydroelectric projects — Baglihar is in Jammu’s Ramban district and Kishanganga is in north Kashmir.

“These dams let India control water timing, and that gives it an upper hand in situations like this,” a source said.

Pakistan Calls It an “Act of War”

Pakistan has strongly opposed India’s decision to hold back river water, saying any such action could be seen as “an act of war.” The country has warned that messing with water flows could create a very serious situation.

Former Pakistani minister Bilawal Bhutto made a fiery statement, saying: “I would like to stand here in Sukkur by the Indus and tell India that the Indus is ours and the Indus will remain ours, whether water flows in this Indus or their blood.”

These Dams Have Been Flashpoints Before

This isn’t the first time these dams have stirred trouble between the two countries. Baglihar has been a point of contention for years, culminating in Pakistan taking the matter to the World Bank, but allowing construction to proceed.

Kishanganga has also been plagued by several cases in courts and subsequent political ties. Furthermore, among these issues raised by Pakistan is the adverse effect in the Neelum river, which joins the Jhelum and flows towards Pakistan administered Kashmir, as the country depends heavily on these rivers for irrigation and drinking.

Water Becoming a Weapon?

By putting the treaty on hold and slowing down water releases, India seems to be using its control of river systems as leverage. The Indus Waters Treaty was signed way back in 1960 and had survived wars and conflicts for decades. But now, things appear to be changing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear after the Pahalgam attack that India would act. “We will find the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” he said.

Ceasefire Violations Add to the Tension

Meanwhile, the border has been heating up. For ten nights in a row, Pakistan has reportedly been violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control and the International Border. The Indian Army has fired back in response.

All of this has made Pakistan nervous, with fears growing that India might launch a military strike. India’s strong diplomatic and economic actions have only added to those concerns.