Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pahalgam Terror Attack: Intelligence Bureau Officer From Bihar Shot Dead By Terrorists In Front Of Wife And Two Kids

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Intelligence Bureau Officer From Bihar Shot Dead By Terrorists In Front Of Wife And Two Kids

According to an image circulating on social media, The Resistance Front (TRF), a known offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the massacre. However, the authenticity of this claim has not been independently verified.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Intelligence Bureau Officer From Bihar Shot Dead By Terrorists In Front Of Wife And Two Kids

Manish Ranjan from Bihar, working as Section Officer at the IB office in Hyderabad died in the terrorist attack


Manish Ranjan, a Section Officer with the Intelligence Bureau (IB), was among the 26 individuals tragically killed in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources quoted by PTI, Ranjan, who was stationed at the IB office in Hyderabad, was visiting the region on Leave Travel Concession (LTC) with his wife and two children.

He suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Fortunately, his wife and children survived the attack, although shaken by the horrific incident.

Indian Navy Officer Also Killed in the Attack

The Indian Navy also lost a young officer in the cowardly attack. Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, aged 26, was on leave after recently getting married on April 16. He was posted in Kochi and originally hailed from Haryana. Defence officials confirmed his death, stating he had traveled to the area while on personal leave.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in South Kashmir. Terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists, killing at least 26 and injuring 20 more.

Among the deceased were two foreign nationals, a businessman from Karnataka, and two local residents, as per a PTI report.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police reported that the shooting began around 2:30 PM in the upper meadows of the Anantnag district. Tourists, including women and the elderly, were targeted indiscriminately.

Terror Group Claims Responsibility

According to an image circulating on social media, The Resistance Front (TRF), a known offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the massacre. However, the authenticity of this claim has not been independently verified.

Two to three gunmen dressed in camouflage reportedly carried out the ambush. Security personnel have since intensified their presence in the region, and a cordon-and-search operation is currently underway.

The Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag and other senior officials have reached the site to assess the situation. Pahalgam District Hospital confirmed that 20 individuals sustained injuries, with at least two reported to be in critical condition.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar to conduct an urgent security review with all relevant agencies. His visit underscores the gravity of the situation and the government’s swift response to the attack.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Condemns Deadly Kashmir Terror Attack, Expresses Solidarity With India: Deeply Disturbing

Filed under

kashmir attack Latest India News Pahalgam Terror Attack

Mehbooba Mufti calls for

Kashmir Leaders Including Mehbooba Mufti And Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Call For Bandh On April 23...
Manish Ranjan from Bihar,

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Intelligence Bureau Officer From Bihar Shot Dead By Terrorists In Front Of...
Modi, who was scheduled t

PM Modi Cuts Short His Saudi Visit, To Leave For India After The Deadly Pahalgam...
Trump's message reiterate

Donald Trump Condemns Deadly Kashmir Terror Attack, Expresses Solidarity With India: Deeply Disturbing
In Dec 2023, MP Sasmit Pa

‘No Five-Judge Bench Can Be Voice of 140 Crore Indians’: When MP Sasmit Patra Delivered...
The Resistance Front , a

Who Is Behind the Pahalgam Terror Attack? All About Lashkar-e-Taiba Proxy ‘The Resistance Front’ 
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kashmir Leaders Including Mehbooba Mufti And Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Call For Bandh On April 23 To Protest Pahalgam Terror Attack

Kashmir Leaders Including Mehbooba Mufti And Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Call For Bandh On April 23...

PM Modi Cuts Short His Saudi Visit, To Leave For India After The Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

PM Modi Cuts Short His Saudi Visit, To Leave For India After The Deadly Pahalgam...

Donald Trump Condemns Deadly Kashmir Terror Attack, Expresses Solidarity With India: Deeply Disturbing

Donald Trump Condemns Deadly Kashmir Terror Attack, Expresses Solidarity With India: Deeply Disturbing

‘No Five-Judge Bench Can Be Voice of 140 Crore Indians’: When MP Sasmit Patra Delivered Fiery Speech on Judiciary Vs Legislature Debate

‘No Five-Judge Bench Can Be Voice of 140 Crore Indians’: When MP Sasmit Patra Delivered...

Who Is Behind the Pahalgam Terror Attack? All About Lashkar-e-Taiba Proxy ‘The Resistance Front’ 

Who Is Behind the Pahalgam Terror Attack? All About Lashkar-e-Taiba Proxy ‘The Resistance Front’ 

Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later Got Engaged To Model Thanuja Only To Be Single Again

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment And Biasness

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After