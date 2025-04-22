Pahalgam Terror Attack: Intelligence Bureau Officer From Bihar Shot Dead By Terrorists In Front Of Wife And Two Kids

According to an image circulating on social media, The Resistance Front (TRF), a known offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the massacre. However, the authenticity of this claim has not been independently verified.

Manish Ranjan from Bihar, working as Section Officer at the IB office in Hyderabad died in the terrorist attack

Manish Ranjan, a Section Officer with the Intelligence Bureau (IB), was among the 26 individuals tragically killed in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources quoted by PTI, Ranjan, who was stationed at the IB office in Hyderabad, was visiting the region on Leave Travel Concession (LTC) with his wife and two children.

He suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Fortunately, his wife and children survived the attack, although shaken by the horrific incident.

Indian Navy Officer Also Killed in the Attack

The Indian Navy also lost a young officer in the cowardly attack. Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, aged 26, was on leave after recently getting married on April 16. He was posted in Kochi and originally hailed from Haryana. Defence officials confirmed his death, stating he had traveled to the area while on personal leave.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in South Kashmir. Terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists, killing at least 26 and injuring 20 more.

Among the deceased were two foreign nationals, a businessman from Karnataka, and two local residents, as per a PTI report.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police reported that the shooting began around 2:30 PM in the upper meadows of the Anantnag district. Tourists, including women and the elderly, were targeted indiscriminately.

Terror Group Claims Responsibility

Two to three gunmen dressed in camouflage reportedly carried out the ambush. Security personnel have since intensified their presence in the region, and a cordon-and-search operation is currently underway.

The Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag and other senior officials have reached the site to assess the situation. Pahalgam District Hospital confirmed that 20 individuals sustained injuries, with at least two reported to be in critical condition.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar to conduct an urgent security review with all relevant agencies. His visit underscores the gravity of the situation and the government’s swift response to the attack.