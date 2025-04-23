Pahalgam Terror Attack: Is Pakistan Deploying Military Assets Near Jammu and Kashmir?

A deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, on Tuesday claimed the lives of at least 26 people, mostly tourists, sending shockwaves through the region. As India grapples with the aftermath, reports of unusual military movements near the border have sparked speculation about potential retaliation by India and a repeat of the 2019 Balakot airstrike.

Claims of Pakistani Military Movement

The attack’s implications have escalated with reports suggesting that Pakistan is deploying military assets near Jammu and Kashmir. The speculation, while unconfirmed by official sources, has sparked widespread attention.

According to News18, flight tracking website Flightradar24 has observed unusual movements by two major Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft. Screenshots circulating on social media indicate that two military planes are changing their locations. These planes, identified as PAF198 (a Lockheed C-130E Hercules transport aircraft) and PAF101 (an Embraer Phenom 100 jet used for VIP transport and intelligence operations), were reportedly departing from the Southern Air Command in Karachi.

The aircraft are said to be heading towards military bases in the north near Lahore and Rawalpindi, both of which are close to the Indian border. However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation from Pakistan regarding the movement of these planes.

Military Aircraft Not Easily Trackable

It’s important to note, as pointed out by Deccan Herald, that military aircraft are typically not visible on flight tracking websites for security reasons. Therefore, while the flight patterns have raised suspicion, they may not necessarily indicate an imminent threat. The heightened scrutiny comes amid ongoing speculation about the possibility of a Balakot-style strike being carried out by India in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.

Social Media Speculation: A Repeat of the 2019 Balakot Airstrike After Pahalgam Attack?

The social media chatter surrounding the Pahalgam attack has brought up the 2019 Balakot airstrike, wherein Indian fighter jets carried out an airstrike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camp in Balakot, Pakistan, following the deadly Pulwama terror attack. The airstrike resulted in the death of a significant number of JeM militants, trainers, senior commanders, and jihadi groups.

While the situation remains fluid, the speculation suggests that Pakistan could be on high alert, fearing another retaliatory action by India similar to the Balakot strikes.

