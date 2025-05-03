Pahalgam Terror Attack: Is Pakistan Set To Face The Worst? India Conducts Massive Crackdown In Kashmir; Detains Over 100 Terrorism Supporters

The Jammu and Kashmir security forces have intensified the hunt for suspected supporters of terrorism after a deadly attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists. In two days, more than 100 people suspected of supporting terror groups were detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Widespread Detentions Across the Kashmir Region

According to intelligence sources, this coordinated action is part of a larger counter-terrorism effort launched after the April 22 Pahalgam incident. The crackdown is currently focused only on the Kashmir region, where over 100 people identified as terror sympathizers or Over Ground Workers (OGWs) have been taken into custody.

Specific figures show that:

15 individuals were detained in Kupwara district,

12 in Handwara,

and 14 in Pulwama.

Police sources say these detentions are meant to disrupt any local support networks that might aid future terror activities.

First Major Use of PSA Since Article 370 Revocation

While detaining terror suspects under the PSA is not new in Jammu and Kashmir, this is the largest such operation since Article 370 was abrogated in August 2019. The sweeping action marks a shift in the security strategy, with the focus now sharply on prevention and dismantling support systems that enable terror strikes.

“We Will Not Spare Anyone,” Says Amit Shah

The tough action comes amid strong words from the top leadership in New Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at an event in Delhi, vowed that those behind the Pahalgam attack would face the full force of the law.

“Whoever has carried out the dastardly attack in Pahalgam, we will not spare anyone. We will hunt down each and every perpetrator,” Shah said. He reiterated the Modi government’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, especially in Kashmir.

“If someone thinks they will escape by carrying out such a cowardly attack, they are wrong. This is Narendra Modi’s government. We will not spare anyone,” he added.

Referring directly to the April 22 attack, Shah said, “Do not think that you have won by killing 26 people. Every one of you will be made answerable.”

Military Gets Free Hand as Ceasefire Crumbles

As India’s internal crackdown gathers pace, tensions with Pakistan are also escalating sharply. India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and blocked its airspace to Pakistani aircraft. In response, Pakistan imposed similar airspace restrictions.

Both countries have expelled diplomats and resumed cross-border shelling, violating the 2021 ceasefire agreement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has granted the Indian armed forces full operational freedom to respond to the Pahalgam attack in the manner, location, and timing of their choice.

Pakistan Scrambles to Protect Hafiz Saeed

Amid growing fears of an Indian strike, Pakistan has dramatically increased security for Hafiz Saeed — the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and leader of Jamaat-ud-Dawa. Saeed, now 77, is reportedly being protected by Pakistan’s Special Services Group (SSG), with round-the-clock surveillance.

His home in Lahore’s Mohalla Johar has been declared a “temporary sub-jail,” and the surrounding one-kilometer radius is under CCTV surveillance equipped with motion and gesture detection systems. This intense security shows Pakistan’s concern about a possible Indian covert operation targeting Saeed.

Delhi’s Silence Fuels Panic in Islamabad

Pakistan’s media has been on high alert, with state TV claiming that Indian Rafale and Su-30 fighter jets crossed the Line of Control — though there was no official confirmation. A government alert circulated at 2 a.m. warned of possible Indian military action within 24 to 36 hours.

Despite the warnings, no such move was reported. New Delhi’s silence only deepened Islamabad’s unease.

“There’s a real fear that the silence from Delhi is the calm before a storm,” said a security analyst in Islamabad.

Madrassas Shut, Children Trained in Emergency Drills

In Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the fear of escalation has become visible on the ground. Authorities have shut down more than 1,000 madrassas as a precaution. In areas near the Line of Control, such as Muzaffarabad, schools have been converted into emergency training centers.

Children as young as 11 are being trained to use fire extinguishers, give first aid, and carry wounded people on stretchers, according to an AFP report.

In Chakothi village, just three kilometers from the LoC, families are reinforcing bunkers and keeping their children indoors. “We make sure they come straight home from school. One shell is all it takes,” said local shopkeeper Iftikhar Ahmad Mir.

Food and Medicine Being Stockpiled

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, the Prime Minister of PoK, said that instructions have been given to stock up food supplies for two months across 13 constituencies near the LoC. An emergency fund of one billion Pakistani rupees (around $3.5 million) has been set up to ensure essential supplies like food and medicines are available.

Machinery has also been deployed to keep roads open in case of military movement or humanitarian emergencies.

Tourist Areas Turn Into Ghost Towns

The once-busy Neelum Valley, known for its scenic beauty, has emptied out almost overnight. Tourists have fled, hotels are shutting down, and businesses have closed. “Most tourists have left and returned to their cities because there is a risk of war,” said hotel owner Rafaqat Hussain.

While India officially closed some of its tourist zones, Pakistan has issued no such advisory — yet the fear is evident from the empty roads and locked shops.

America Urges Calm, but Supports India

The United States is actively involved behind the scenes, pushing for de-escalation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have held talks with both Indian and Pakistani officials.

Vice President JD Vance made a stronger statement, urging Pakistan to “cooperate with India to make sure the terrorists… are hunted down.”

US Defense Secretary Hegseth posted online: “We stand with India and its great people,” after speaking with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.