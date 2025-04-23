Home
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Pahalgam Terror Attack: J&K CM Urges Calm and Announces Steps to Help Tourists Leave Safely

As Kashmir continues to reel from the shock of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has stepped forward with an urgent appeal and updates on what’s being done to help stranded tourists leave the Valley safely.

CM Omar Abdullah has stepped forward with an urgent appeal and updates on what's being done to help stranded tourists leave safely.


As Kashmir continues to reel from the shock of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has stepped forward with an urgent appeal and updates on what’s being done to help stranded tourists leave the Valley safely.

In a heartfelt series of posts on social media, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister acknowledged the pain the region is going through and announced a series of steps to manage the situation on the ground.

“Heartbreaking to See Our Guests Leaving,” Says Omar Abdullah

The Chief Minister expressed sadness over the large number of tourists who are now trying to flee Kashmir after the April 22 attack that killed over 20 people, most of them visitors.

In a tweet, Omar Abdullah wrote, “It’s heartbreaking to see the exodus of our guests from the valley after yesterday’s tragic terror attack in Pahalgam but at the same time we totally understand why people would want to leave.”

His message struck a tone of empathy and realism — recognizing both the pain of losing lives and the fear that’s now driving tourists to cut their trips short.

Traffic Reopened on Srinagar–Jammu Highway, But With Caution

The attack has led to a spike in people rushing to leave Kashmir, but weather-related road blockages and full flights have made that tough. NH-44, the main highway connecting Srinagar to Jammu, had been closed due to landslides earlier this week.

However, CM Abdullah confirmed that the route has now reopened — at least partially.

“While DGCA & the Ministry of Civil Aviation are working to organise extra flights, NH-44 between Srinagar & Jammu has been reconnected for traffic in a single direction. I’ve directed the administration to facilitate traffic between Srinagar & Jammu allowing tourist vehicles to leave,” he tweeted.

Movement Will Be Carefully Controlled to Avoid Chaos

Even though the highway is open again, officials are urging people not to expect smooth travel just yet. The road remains unstable in several places, and there are still vehicles stuck from the past few days that need to be cleared.

In another part of his tweet, the CM explained that free movement won’t be allowed right away.

“This will have to be done in a controlled & organised way because the road is still unstable in places and we are also working hard to clear all the stranded vehicles. We will not be able to permit completely free movement of vehicles at the moment & we hope that everyone will cooperate with us,” he said.

More Flights on the Way as Aviation Ministry Steps In

Alongside efforts to clear the roadways, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation have also stepped in to make things easier for people trying to fly out of the Valley.

The CM mentioned in his tweet that both agencies are “working to organise extra flights” out of Srinagar. Already, Air India and other carriers have begun adding more departures and offering waivers for cancellations and rebookings.

Even though tickets are still hard to get and prices have jumped, airlines are trying to ease the load. Some have dropped prices and waived penalty fees for travelers trying to change their plans. In another major development in the union territory, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reached the Pahalgam terrorist attack site. The team will assist the J&K Police with the investigation.

