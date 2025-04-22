Pahalgam Terror Attack: List Of Confirmed Dead And Injured Getting Treated At A Hospital In Anantnag | NewsX Exclusive

The attack took place on Tuesday afternoon when terrorists opened fire on a meadow near Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir.

A tragic terrorist attack occurred on Tuesday afternoon, April 22 in a popular tourist area near Pahalgam, Kashmir, resulting in 26 fatalities and 20 injuries. The attack, which involved gunfire, has drawn widespread condemnation from global leaders and an outpouring of support for India.

The list also included the names of the people injured which included two above the age of 60 and one above 80.

The assault left 26 people dead, including tourists from the UAE and Nepal, as well as local residents. This attack marks the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Global Condemnation and Support for India

The attack has sparked strong reactions from international leaders, with many expressing their condolences and standing in solidarity with India.

Among those offering support are US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Trump Expresses Strong Support for India

US President Donald Trump condemned the attack as “deeply disturbing” and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to fighting terrorism. Posting on Truth Social, Trump said, “The United States stands strong with India against terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!”

Vice President JD Vance Offers Condolences

US Vice President J.D. Vance, who is currently visiting India with his family, also expressed sympathy. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack,” Vance said, underscoring the gravity of the incident.

Putin Condemns “Brutal Crime” and Offers Sympathy

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to Indian leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Putin condemned the “brutal crime” and emphasized Russia’s determination to enhance cooperation with India in the fight against terrorism. He expressed his sympathy to the victims’ families and wished for the quick recovery of the injured.

Israel’s Solidarity with India

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also condemned the attack, expressing Israel’s solidarity with India. He posted, “Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terror.”

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the attack as “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years,” emphasizing the severity and brutality of the assault.