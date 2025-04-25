Pahalgam Terror Attack: Major Wars Between India And Pakistan; A Historical Overview

India has taken decisive diplomatic action in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, suspending key treaties and expelling Pakistani diplomats. These measures aim to hold Pakistan accountable for the terror and send a stern message to its government.

India has swiftly responded with a series of stringent diplomatic actions against Pakistan after 26 tourists were tragically killed in a broad daylight terrorist attack by The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorists in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, on April 22. These measures are aimed at sending a firm message to Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif government regarding India’s commitment to addressing cross-border terrorism.

Suspension of Key Treaties and Diplomatic Expulsions

In the aftermath of the terrorist attack, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, halting water sharing arrangements between the two countries. Additionally, India has put an end to the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, which allowed easier travel between the two nations for certain categories of people.

The Indian government has also expelled military attaches stationed at Pakistan’s High Commission and drastically reduced diplomatic staff at both Indian and Pakistani missions. These steps are being viewed as a clear signal that India will leave no stone unturned in tracking and punishing the terrorists and those who support them.

Further intensifying the diplomatic conflict, India has closed the Attari check post, with a deadline of May 1 for any legal cross-border returns. This measure effectively limits movement between the two countries, underscoring India’s intent to isolate Pakistan diplomatically until accountability is ensured for the Pahalgam attack.

A Look Back at India-Pakistan Conflicts

This latest diplomatic rift between India and Pakistan comes against a long and turbulent backdrop of conflicts and diplomatic tensions that have shaped the bilateral relationship since 1947. Here is a summary of some of the major wars between the two nations:

The 1947 War

The first war between India and Pakistan broke out in October 1947 following the Partition of India. Pakistan’s fear that Maharaja Hari Singh, the ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, would accede to India led to tribal Islamic forces joining the Pakistan army. This prompted Hari Singh to request military assistance from India. A ceasefire was declared on January 1, 1949, and the Line of Control (LoC) was established, dividing Jammu and Kashmir.

The 1965 War

The 1965 war between India and Pakistan was triggered by Pakistan’s Operation Gibraltar, where its forces infiltrated Kashmir. India responded with a large-scale military offensive, leading to 17 days of intense fighting. Thousands of Pakistani soldiers died. International intervention, particularly by the Soviet Union and the USA, led to a ceasefire agreement, with India gaining the upper hand after Pakistan’s attempt to spark insurgency failed.

The 1971 Liberation War: Bangladesh’s Independence

The 1971 war emerged from tensions in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), where the Awami League, led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, won the national elections. However, West Pakistan’s refusal to transfer power to the East sparked a violent crackdown. The Pakistan Army’s intervention led to widespread violence and an estimated death toll of up to 3 million, along with millions of refugees fleeing to India. India intervened and war culminated in the creation of Bangladesh on December 16, 1971.

The 1999 Kargil War

The 1999 Kargil War began when Pakistani forces infiltrated the Line of Control in Kashmir. The conflict threatened to escalate into a full-scale war. After heavy casualties, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif later admitted that more than 4,000 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the operation, marking a clear military defeat for Pakistan.

