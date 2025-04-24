Pahalgam Terror Attack: Mumbai Placed On High Alert After The Deadly Attack

Mumbai has been placed on high alert after a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region claimed the lives of 26 people on Tuesday. In response, the city has seen tightened security measures, especially in areas with high public footfall.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar issued a fresh advisory on Tuesday night, directing police teams to conduct frequent night patrols across the city. Senior officers have been asked to remain on duty round the clock to supervise and manage all safety protocols.

A senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer shared that officers have been assigned to patrol various parts of the city, especially locations known to attract large crowds. “We are monitoring beaches, five-star hotels, railway stations, shopping centres and any places where the public gathers in large numbers,” the officer said. He added that surveillance cameras placed throughout Mumbai are being watched continuously to track any suspicious activity.

Entry and Exit Points Under Tight Security

Apart from the city’s core areas, the outer boundaries of Mumbai are also under strict surveillance. The security presence has been stepped up at all major entry and exit points, as part of efforts to prevent any untoward incidents.

In addition to local police units, other law enforcement agencies have been mobilised. “All the police stations, the crime branch and the anti-terrorism squad have been instructed to be alert to ensure safety,” the senior officer added.