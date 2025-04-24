Home
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Mumbai Placed On High Alert; Security Tightened Along Coastlines

After the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 people, Mumbai Police has gone on high alert. The city, often considered the financial heart of India, is stepping up its security to avoid any similar threats.

After the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 people, Mumbai Police has gone on high alert. The city, often considered the financial heart of India, is stepping up its security to avoid any similar threats.

The attack, which took place on April 22 in the Baisaran meadow—a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam—left dozens injured and has sent shockwaves across the country.

Mumbai Police Told to Be Vigilant in All Areas

According to news agency PTI, a top official confirmed that senior officers have been instructed to stay alert in their respective zones.

“All senior Police Inspectors (SPIs) and Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) are instructed to remain more alert and vigilant in their jurisdictions,” the official told PTI.

To increase security, the police have also set up checkpoints (nakabandis) in various parts of the city. These checkpoints are meant to monitor suspicious activity and vehicles moving across Mumbai.

Coastal Areas Under Tight Watch

Security has also been tightened along the coastline, especially because Mumbai has a long history of being targeted from the sea.

“An alert has been issued on the seashores around Mumbai and Mumbai’s adjoining areas, and vigilance has been asked to be increased,” Mumbai Police told ANI.

The Maharashtra State Home Department has directed that not just Mumbai, but also coastal regions throughout the state, must be watched closely for any potential threats.

Memories of 26/11 Attack Still Haunt the City

This sudden alert has reminded many people of the November 26, 2008 attacks, when 10 heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan entered Mumbai by sea.

They attacked multiple landmarks like the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Hotel, Nariman House, Leopold Cafe, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, and other locations in South Mumbai.

That three-day siege killed 166 people and left the entire city scarred. For many, the current alert brings back memories of the fear and chaos during those dark days.

Crackdown Underway in Kashmir After Pahalgam Attack

Back in Kashmir, security forces have launched large-scale anti-terror operations since the April 22 attack. Their mission is to track down and eliminate the terrorists responsible.

This shooting in Pahalgam is being described as one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the Pulwama bombing in 2019, which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

It’s also the biggest terror strike since Article 370 was scrapped in 2019, a move that changed Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status.

